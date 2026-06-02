Windermere in Central Oregon Dedicates 42nd Annual Community Service Day to Family Kitchen & Every Child

On Friday, June 5, local real estate brokers from Bend and Redmond will trade their usual workday for a day of service as part of Windermere Real Estate’s 42nd Annual Community Service Day. As part of this longstanding company tradition, they will volunteer in support of Family Kitchen and Every Child Central Oregon.

Across the Western United States, nearly 300 Windermere offices will come together for the day, with brokers, managers, owners and staff dedicating their time to make a positive difference in the communities they serve.

Brokers from Windermere offices in Central Oregon will be participating in the following activities in observance of Community Service Day:

Family Kitchen (231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend)

Friday, June 5, 8:30am-1pm

Bend brokers will spend the day stocking supplies, preparing and serving food, and supporting other volunteer needs at the soup kitchen.

Onsite Contact: Ellen Holan, 541-390-2077, Ellen@windermere.com.

Every Child Central Oregon (580 NE Hemlock Ave., Ste. 5, Redmond)

Friday, June 5, 9:30-11:30am

Redmond brokers will spend the day bundling children’s clothing, wrapping pull-ups, cleaning the warehouse and assisting with other volunteer projects.

Onsite Contact: Zia Estrella, 541-699-6570, ziaestrella@windermere.com.

Started in 1984, Windermere’s Community Service Day has earned national recognition as a hands-on volunteer program and has inspired similar efforts at other real estate companies and businesses across the country.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for $37 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors in need via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $59 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

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