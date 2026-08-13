Windermere Invites Communities to Support Central Oregon Students Through School Supply Drive

Windermere Real Estate offices throughout Central Oregon are helping elementary students prepare for the new school year by collecting essential school supplies now through August 31. Redmond and Bend offices are participating in the campaign partnership with Schoolhouse Supplies and KGW. This marks the first year Windermere has supported the region with a school supply drive.

Community members can contribute by dropping off new school supplies at participating Windermere offices during regular business hours. A list of requested items from the Redmond School District is available here. The Bend School District is requesting Crayola broad-tip markers, Crayola crayons, Crayola colored pencils, Crayola watercolors, pre-sharpened No. 2 pencils, black fine-tip Sharpies, black Flair pens, black fine- and broad-tip dry-erase markers, spiral notebooks, and 12-by-18-inch construction paper.

All donated supplies and funds will be distributed to local schools in coordination with Schoolhouse Supplies, a Portland-based nonprofit that has been providing free school supplies to students in need since 1999. With help from nearly 900 annual volunteers and strong community partnerships, the organization has distributed more than $58 million in free school supplies to date. Last year’s School Supply Drive benefited students in 85 school districts across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

For more information or to find a drop-off location, contact your local Windermere office.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for $37 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors in need via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $59 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

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