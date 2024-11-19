Windermere Real Estate Continues to Share the Warmth During Winter Months

As winter approaches, Windermere Real Estate brokers are teaming up to Share the Warmth by providing essential winter items for those in need. As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere offices in Bend and Sunriver will be collecting donations from October 28 – December 20 to benefit Bethlehem Inn, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Three Rivers School for Youth and LaPine Activity Center. This year, the organizations are asking for coats, winter hats, waterproof gloves and boots, wool socks, snow pants and long underwear in all sizes, as well as blankets and hand warmers.

Those who wish to contribute can stop by participating Windermere offices (listed below) to drop off donations. In Bend and Sunriver, many local businesses are also collecting items to be donated. Community members can find those alternate drop-off locations here.

Windermere’s Bend Office: 807 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Open weekdays from 9am to 5pm

Windermere’s Sunriver Office: 57100 Beaver Dr., Bldg. 25, Ste. 110, Sunriver

Open weekdays from 10am to 4pm

“We’re proud to see how our brokers and community members come together each year to support those in need during the winter season,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “The Share the Warmth campaign is a reflection of Windermere’s deep-rooted dedication to making a positive impact within the communities where we live and work.”

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states. Last year, Windermere closed over 47,000 home sales for more than $33 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $53 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

