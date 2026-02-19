Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $3,000 to Nonprofits in 2025

Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate reaffirmed their commitment to community giving in 2025, providing financial support to two nonprofit organizations serving the Central Oregon area. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $3,000 was donated to organizations focused on assisting low-income children and families, including the NeighborImpact and CASA of Central Oregon.

“Last year, our brokers saw firsthand the challenges facing their communities and responded by finding thoughtful ways to give back,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “Their close connection to the people they serve helps Windermere provide timely support and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Windermere Central Oregon is proud to be part of the larger Windermere Foundation, which has served the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $59 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need.

