Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $6,800 to Four Nonprofits in 2024

Local real estate brokers, staff and owners with Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate continued their commitment to giving back in 2024, supporting four local organizations in the Central Oregon area. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $6,800 was donated to nonprofits that assist low-income children and families, such as the NeighborImpact and Camp Eagle.

“In this profession, we have our finger on the pulse of the community, whether that means understanding the ebbs and flows of the local real estate market or recognizing the need for more support in our food pantries,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “Windermere real estate brokers are deeply connected to the people they serve, and they strive to uplift and build stronger communities.”

Windermere Central Oregon is proud to be part of the larger Windermere Foundation, which has served the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $56 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume.

