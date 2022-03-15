Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $9,000 to Five Nonprofits in 2021

In Celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Windermere Aims to Reach $50 Million in Giving by Year’s End

Local real estate brokers, staff and owners with Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate supported five local charitable organizations in the Central Oregon area during 2021. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $9,000 was donated to local charities supporting low-income children and families.

Granted year-round, donations from the Windermere Foundation benefitted Bethlehem Inn, Shepherd’s House Ministries, St. Vincent De Paul of Bend-Micro Village Center, Beulah’s Place and Jericho Road, Inc.

“We’re all still grappling with the pandemic, which unfortunately means the call to aid struggling children and families remains high through these uncertain times,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington.

“Our brokers continuously answer that call by coming together to uphold Windermere’s long-standing mission of service to the communities where they live and work.”

Windermere Central Oregon is proud to be a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of the commission from every home bought or sold through Windermere to the Windermere Foundation. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $46 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need. In honor of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Windermere Real Estate has challenged its network to reach $50 million in giving by year’s end.

About Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 7,000 agents in 10 states. Last year, Windermere closed 77,000 home sales for more than $51 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $46 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

windermere.com