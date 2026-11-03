Windermere Real Estate Invites Bend Community to Share the Warmth

(Graphic courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

A little warmth can go a long way during the winter months. That’s why Windermere Real Estate is once again inviting community members to help their neighbors through its annual Share the Warmth donation drive. From Monday, November 2, through Friday, December 18, the Windermere office in Bend will collect coats, hats, waterproof gloves and boots, wool socks and long underwear in all sizes, as well as blankets and hand warmers to benefit Bethlehem Inn and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

The annual campaign brings together Windermere offices and their surrounding communities to provide essential winter items to individuals and families who may otherwise go without. Those who wish to contribute can stop by participating Bend locations (listed below) to drop off donations. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations.

Windermere’s Bend Office: 807 SW Industrial Way

Open weekdays from 9am-5pm.

Athletic Club of Bend: 61615 Athletic Club Drive

Open Monday through Thursday 5:30am-9pm, Friday 5:30am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-7pm.

Market of Choice: 115 NW Sisemore St.

Open daily from 7am-10pm.

Western Title & Escrow Company: 1777 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100

Open weekdays from 8am-5pm.

Widgi Creek Pickleball Club: 18707 SW Century Drive

Open daily from 7am-7pm.

“Something as simple as a warm pair of gloves or a winter hat can make a world of difference for someone facing difficult circumstances,” said Christine Wood, executive director of the Windermere Foundation. “Time and time again, we’ve seen our communities come together when our neighbors need it most, and in a world where it’s easy to get caught up in our own lives, it’s incredibly meaningful to see people continue to look out for one another.”

windermere.com