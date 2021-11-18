Windermere Real Estate Shares the Warmth During Winter Months

(Photo by cottonbro of Pexels)

Just in time for winter, real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Friday, December 17, Windermere brokers will be collecting winter necessities for community members in need. In the Bend area, donations will benefit the Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House Ministries. The organizations are specifically asking for coats, blankets, hand warmers, tents and sleeping bags in all sizes.

Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in Bend, located at 807 SW Industrial Way, is open weekdays from 9am-5pm. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations.

“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers and the community at large come together to ensure our neighbors have the warm clothing and other essentials they need throughout the winter,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and in awe of how our communities collaborate to take care of each other.”

windermere.com