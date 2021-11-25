Winter is (Almost) Here! Celebrate OAS’ Birthday!

(Photo | Courtesy of OA)

Countdown to Winter!

Winter registration is open and volunteer training is underway!

OAS @ Bachelor opens December 20, 2021

OAS @ Hoodoo opens January 13, 2022

OAS 25th Anniversary Celebration!

Friday, December 3 at Bend Brewing Company.

Kickoff the winter season and celebrate OAS’ 25th Anniversary at Bend Brewing Company.

$1 of every Sno’d In beer goes to support OAS, OAS Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at 5:30pm, SnoPlanks auction, raffle and more!

The celebration starts at 4pm, snow or shine!

Save These Dates!

Upcoming Winter Events & Programs!

Dirksen Derby 14 | December 17-19

The Dirksen Derby is back! Our great friend Josh Dirksen is once again putting on this iconic sit ski and snowboard rally at Mt Bachelor! This year’s event includes an expanded prize fund for the sit ski division! Learn more here!

5th Annual Ski For All at Mt Bachelor! March 12, 2022

Back live and in-person at Mt Bachelor, the Ski For All is an all-day, all-abilities, ski-a-thon and a showcase of the OAS vision in action. Registration for the Ski For All opens in January!

Community Corner

So many amazing things happening both in person and virtually that support OAS or help grow awareness of our mission!

Little Rebels with a Cause

Our friend Lauren started Little Rebels with a Cause a company that makes apparel with purpose for upstanders who embrace differences, or as they like to call them, Little Rebels. Not only is it a great message but sales go to benefit OAS and NW Disability Support!

OAS on The Circling Podcast!

Last month, OAS was featured on Adam Short’s The Circling Podcast, a Central Oregon focused podcast designed to redefine what it means to be a community. How to invest in each other and the place that we live. Adam sat down with OAS’ Leah Persichilli, Jeremy Fox and Gabe Rousseau, it is a great conversation. Find it on your favorite podcast app!

Ridden Past

The Binder Gallery Book Cellar in Downtown Bend has current exhibit featuring vintage snowboards and a raffle to benefit OAS! Check them out!

