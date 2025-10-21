Winter is Coming

(A ceramic coating keeps your car protected and shining, even through Central Oregon’s rough winter roads | Photos courtesy of Dusty Auto Detailing)

Winter in Central Oregon can be tough on vehicles. Between the freezing temps, road grime and deicer, even the cleanest ride can start to show wear fast. The Oregon Department of Transportation uses magnesium chloride, a liquid deicer, to keep roads safer by preventing snow and ice from bonding to the pavement. It works great for traction but not so great for your car.

Magnesium chloride (MgCl₂) is a salt-based chemical that clings to everything it touches: paint, wheels, brake components, and the undercarriage. Mix in sand and moisture, and you’ve got a recipe for oxidation and rust. Over time, this stuff eats away at metal and dulls paint, especially if it’s allowed to sit through the season.

That’s why I always tell customers: winterizing isn’t just about snow tires. Protecting your paint, wheels, and undercarriage before winter sets in helps prevent corrosion and costly repairs, and it keeps your vehicle looking sharp through months of snow, slush, and road grime. A little care now means your car will still look great when spring rolls around.

One of the best ways to do that is with a ceramic coating. Ceramic coatings are liquid polymers that chemically bond to your vehicle’s paint, forming a hard, transparent layer of protection. Once it cures, the surface becomes slick and hydrophobic, so dirt and deicer don’t stick as easily and can be rinsed off with less effort. Water beads up and rolls away instead of leaving spots.

Ceramic coatings also block UV rays, resist oxidation, and bring out a deep, glossy finish that lasts for years with basic care. Unlike wax, which wears off after a few washes, a ceramic coating becomes part of the paint itself. It’s not a magic shield, but it makes maintenance and washing a whole lot easier and safer for your vehicle’s finish.

Before applying a coating, the paint needs to be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated, with any scratches or swirl marks removed through machine polishing. That’s where a proper exterior detail comes in. It clears away old residue and preps the surface so the coating can bond the way it’s meant to. Skipping this step can trap dirt or imperfections under the finish and reduce the effectiveness of the coating.

Even if you’re not ready for a ceramic coating, a few small habits go a long way. Rinse your undercarriage often to clear out deicer and grime. Keep your tires properly inflated, as cold air drops pressure and affects traction. Swap out old wiper blades, refill your washer fluid, and check door seals so they don’t freeze shut. And if you don’t already have them, invest in rubber floor mats. You’ll thank yourself in the Spring.

