Winter Recreation Program Registration Opens December 9

New year and recreation activities to enjoy winter!

Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter recreation programs and winter/spring sports leagues on December 9. Available activities include programs held in January through March and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.

An online Winter 2026 Playlist is available for viewing and download on the district website.

Registration opening has returned to one day with technology systems in place, including the virtual waiting room that will create a randomly selected queue for patrons logged on before 6 a.m. on December 9.

All winter programs open for registration including recreation, enrichment, sports, swim lessons and aquatics. This includes no-school day camps, art, crafts, ice skating, technology, fitness, outdoors, cooking and more. Sports leagues include adult curling, adult and youth hockey, indoor soccer and youth lacrosse.

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so in advance at register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs.

Community members are also invited to attend BPRD’s Registration Info Night on Wednesday, December 3, 5-6:30pm, at Larkspur Community Center where staff can assist attendees to get ready for registration.

With English and Spanish services, staff can set up/update a household account, provide activity details, help build a wish list, and assist with the scholarship process as needed. Event attendees get free access to that evening’s Rec Swim session or a voucher for a future drop-in visit to one of the recreation centers. Learn more at bendparksandrec.org/event/registration-info-night/.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration. In the last year, approximately 3,200 individuals received financial support to participate in programs.

When registrations open at 6am, patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 6am (December 9 only)

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

If having trouble registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

For planning ahead, summer registration opening will likely remain two days due to high volume.

bendparksandrec.org