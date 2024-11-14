Winter Weather Leads to Early Closure of Cascade Lakes Highway

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Road Department)

Due to this week’s winter weather forecast, the Deschutes County Road Department closed Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road this morning at 7am, which is earlier than previously announced. The department had planned on a November 19 winter closure of the high-elevation forest roadways.

The County provides maintenance on both roadways. Snow accumulation at the road summits can exceed five to ten feet, and continual snow and ice maintenance is cost prohibitive.

Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road will remain closed until the Road Department can remove the snow that has accumulated over the winter and spring. Typically, both roadways are opened ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

