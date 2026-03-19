WinterFest 2026 Achieves Significant Gains in Waste Diversion & Sustainability 

WinterFest 2026 set a new benchmark for sustainable event operations, achieving a 37.15% overall waste diversion rate, a substantial increase from 31% in 2025, according to post‑event sustainability reporting.

A major contributor to this year’s progress was the on‑site Green Team at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The team supported waste stations throughout the festival, assisted attendees with proper sorting, and collaborated with vendors to reduce contamination. Their presence ensured accurate diversion of materials and made sustainability efforts more visible and accessible to the community.

The initiative was led by Justin Alvarado, who reflected on the collaboration:

“Partnering with Boss WinterFest the last couple of years has been rewarding. We’ve helped their sustainability efforts evolve from a single‑stream landfill disposal to a multi‑stream waste diversion program that this year diverted nearly 3,000 pounds of waste from the landfill — a 7% improvement over last year. Beyond environmental impact, the Green Team’s efforts benefited the broader community, too. Aluminum can donations supported Rylie Ray Rescue Ranch, and food donations supported Bethlehem Inn. This collaboration is a testament to how thoughtful waste management can serve both our planet and the Central Oregon community.”

WinterFest and the organizer’s continued investment in sustainability align with Bend’s broader environmental goals and reinforces the festival’s commitment to responsible growth, community stewardship, and ongoing improvement. Organizers plan to build on this momentum throughout the upcoming festival season.

With more than three decades of winter celebrations behind it, the Boss Mortgage Bend WinterFest continues to combine entertainment, outdoor culture, and philanthropy — bringing the community together while supporting local nonprofits.

oregonwinterfest.com