WinterFest Gives Back

(Aaron Switzer, producer, Lay It Out Events; Jenn Davis, program director, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Oregon; and Randy Vance, founder/CEO Boss Mortgage | Photo courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

The magic of winter and the power of community were on full display at the 2026 Bend WinterFest, raising $7,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO). Held February 13-15 in the Old Mill District, the annual celebration once again brought together thousands of locals and visitors for a weekend of music, winter sports, family activities, and community spirit.

Produced by Lay It Out Events, The Boss Mortgage Bend WinterFest welcomed more than 25,000 attendees over three days. Festivalgoers enjoyed an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities, including the return of The Rally, a high-energy snowboard and ski pump-track competition that drew enthusiastic crowds Friday and Saturday night.

Live music was another highlight of the weekend, with performances from Saxsquatch and Brandi Cyrus kicking off the festivities Friday night, followed by an unforgettable Saturday performance from pop icon Tiffany, whose set had the crowd singing along to classic hits.

Sunday’s Hot Cocoa Run brought runners and walkers together for a festive 5K along the Deschutes River. Participants celebrated at the finish line with a full hot cocoa bar and spirits from Crater Lake Spirits, making it a sweet ending to the weekend.

Beyond the entertainment, the event continues to serve a meaningful purpose. The $7,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon will support the organization’s youth mentorship programs across the region. BBBSCO serves more than 200 youth in Central Oregon, providing one-to-one mentorship that helps young people build confidence, achieve academic success, and explore new opportunities.

“WinterFest is about celebrating winter in Bend, but it’s also about strengthening our community,” said Aaron Switzer, event producer at Lay It Out Events. “We’re proud that the festival continues to support the important work Big Brothers Big Sisters does for local youth.”

With more than three decades of winter celebrations behind it, the Boss Mortgage Bend WinterFest continues to combine entertainment, outdoor culture, and philanthropy — bringing the community together while supporting local nonprofits.

bbbsco.org • layitoutevents.com