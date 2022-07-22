With So Much Safety Tech Around, Why Do Truck Accidents Still Happen?

Source

Michael Hawkins

When it comes to educating the public on legal matters, few people are as determined as Michael Hawkins. From discovering issues of interest that concern all of us to offering actionable articles and guides to those in need, Michael is relentless in his journey of helping people make sense of the legal system. With dozens of pieces published in magazines, news outlets, and online journals, Michael is here to translate legalese into plain English so you can understand your rights and make the system work in your benefit.

Despite all the advanced tech solutions to increase vehicle safety, we are still dealing with a considerable number of truck accidents in Indianapolis. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration , in 2019, 4,479 large truck accidents turned out to be fatal. Amongst the most common causes of truck accidents in Indianapolis are drunk driving, fatigue, speeding, and distracted driving.

With all the laws and regulations surrounding the operation of heavy trucks, accidents can still occur in situations that technology cannot prevent. In such cases, knowing what to look for can increase your chances of avoiding a collision. Here is a breakdown of the most common reasons why truck accidents still happen in Indianapolis:

1. Driver Fatigue

No amount of safety technology can fix driver fatigue. Truck drivers usually have to be on the road for long periods of time and because of that, one of the governing rules for truck drivers is to stop periodically and rest. In Indiana, truck drivers cannot be on the road for more than 11 hours in one go. They must also rest for at least 10 hours before returning to duty.

Unfortunately, many companies push their drivers past acceptable limits and increase driver fatigue. Driver negligence is also a pawn in deciding to ignore the limits imposed by the law.

3. Speeding

Speeding is one of the most common causes of truck accidents. Even when driving a regular-sized vehicle, drivers can easily lose control of the vehicle while performing sudden moves to avoid road obstacles or possible collisions. Trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds and so controlling the vehicle at high speeds is considerably more difficult.

4. Major Truck Defects

Large vehicles are usually used to transport heavy loads for a long period of time. In order to ensure the safe operation of such vehicles, both the manufacturing company and the company for which they operate must periodically inspect the vehicle and make sure it meets all the requirements.

In the case of an accident caused by a truck defect, all individuals involved in the maintenance process could be held responsible. The same goes for improperly loaded trucks. If the accident was caused by cargo loaded incorrectly or without being secured, the cargo loading company, the truck driver, and the company they work for could be held responsible.

5. Distracted Driving

Despite the hands-free technology we can install on our vehicles, distracted driving is still at the top of the charts for causing accidents on the road. Texting while driving or performing any other action that can distract attention is a common mistake in truck driving.

Being out on the road for long periods of time will increase the chances of drivers losing their attention. Eating, drinking, and even playing a video while driving are some of the most common distractions for truck drivers. Drivers in Indiana may face fines up to $2,750 and driver disqualification for doing so.

6. Drunk Driving

Drunk driving can result in serious accidents, especially when a large vehicle is involved. Drunk driving is more common among truck drivers as being away from home for too long or spending big amounts of time on their own can have a psychological effect. This is another reason why the blood alcohol content limit for truck drivers is stricter than that for other motorists.

7. Dangerous Road Conditions

Truck drivers must be extra careful when it comes to road conditions. Sudden obstacles or extreme weather conditions can cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle. Regardless of how attentive a driver is, large vehicles are difficult to operate during quick maneuvers.

Limited visibility, slippery roads, and heavy wind are only some of the dangerous road conditions that truck drivers may have to face.

Conclusion

While technology is out there to help us lower the chances of being involved in an accident, some situations cannot be prevented even by the most performant systems. Most accidents are caused by driver negligence, thus human actions that technology cannot foresee.