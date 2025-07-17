With Wildfire Smoke in Central Oregon, Health Officials Share Safety Tips

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Health Services)

Wildfire smoke is affecting air quality in Central Oregon, posing health risks to the public. Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County Public Health Departments provide ways to protect yourself from smoke exposure.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can be harmful to your health. People at the highest risk are those with health conditions, older adults, children and infants” said Heather Kaisner, Deschutes County Public Health Director. “People who have asthma or other lung conditions should keep medications available and contact their healthcare provider if necessary.”

Central Oregon Public Health Departments advise the following steps to stay safe during smoky conditions:

Wildfire smoke is harmful to everyone. Limit your exposure as much as possible.

Stay informed about smoke levels in your area and avoid locations with the highest levels. You can check the current air quality at the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map or the Oregon Smoke

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity when air quality is deemed unhealthy or worse.

To stay safe indoors:

Keep windows and doors closed.

Use an air purifier if you have one.

If it’s too hot indoors, run your air conditioning on recirculate mode or move to a cooler location.

If you don’t have access to clean indoor air, find a list of spaces at deschutes.org/shelter or call 211.

To learn more about protecting yourself from smoke exposure, visit deschutes.org/smoke.

Wildfire Information for Jefferson County

Evacuations are in effect for the Cram Fire in Jefferson County (and Wasco County). There is a Red Cross Emergency Shelter at Madras Middle School. Large animals can be taken to Jefferson County Fairgrounds until Friday. Follow updates on this fire from Central Oregon Fire and Jefferson County Sheriff on Facebook. If you haven’t already, sign up for Emergency Alert notifications at ORAlert.gov.

