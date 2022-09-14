Women in business: how things have changed during the last 10 years

The business landscape has changed impressively in the last few decades and even more post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fun Fact: Female CEOs are making new strides by reaching the count of 41 on the Fortune 500.

Sources of Women-Owned reports from American Express state that businesses with female ownership have been thriving at a far-reaching rate. Going back in the days, women have proved their calibre by pioneering home economics and social work. Throughout history, women have brought some strong ideas, execution and evolution to the table. Some years ago, women entrepreneurs managing a company seemed a bit over-ambitious. However, women have definitely moved forward in leaps and bounds, from fighting for their rights to building an empire. Let’s just say gender discrimination has taken a backseat, and women have risen to fame.

The long and short of Woman entrepreneurship

A google-brain report estimated that women retained about 36% of small-scale businesses worldwide.

The United States sees the birth of 1200 women entrepreneurs every year.

About 90% of women hold micro-business in continuity, compared to 82% of men.

As of 2022, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the US, with a growth rate of 5%.

Amid the COVOD-19 crisis, Canada commits $15 million to aid women entrepreneurs.

Vietnam and Uganda are home to women-owned companies.

Texas accounts for more than 860,000 women entrepreneurs.

Women-of-colour-owned businesses generate a revenue of $386.6 billion.

In the United States, the count of businesswomen has increased by 114% from 20 years ago.

California holds the highest section of women-owned firms in the States (1.3 million)

Rise of women entrepreneurship: What has it led to?

Women entrepreneurs have paved a path for the ignorant crowd to pull them out of the darkness of illiteracy and financial crunch.

A strong woman can uplift other women. Today’s women entrepreneurs are fostering the thought process of being independent amongst others.

Women entrepreneurs have eliminated disparities and inculcated a sense of harmony in society.

Women have contributed massively to the employment rate by setting up small and medium-scale businesses.

On a larger scale, women have augmented economic growth worldwide and boosted capital formation.

With some novel ideas, women have impacted the lives of millions positively.

Looking at the bigger picture, female entrepreneurs have enriched the lives of the rural crowd.

Businesswomen have integrated a feeling of individuality and wings to fly. In a way, they have taught the world to live with utmost dignity.

A primary concern in smaller towns for years has been violence against women. The self-sufficiency of women has changed the dynamics in a biggish way.

African-Americans (women of colour) are solely responsibly for 89% of newly owned businesses. Per some stats, they generated around $410 billion in revenue in 2021.

One Last Thought:

All things considered, entrepreneurial women are accountable for refined economic growth and great world progression. Owing to their brilliance, women have embraced challenges and come out of them fiercely. Women entrepreneurs have been an untapped reservoir of excellence for the longest, but not anymore. They have evolved the social, economic and cultural norms with sheer grace.

To round off, the world has become a better place to live in.