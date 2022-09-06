Women’s Intimate Health Support Circle September 28

Women of all ages rarely have the opportunity to discuss intimate health issues supported by a panel of doctors and specialists. Now women will have a unique opportunity to share and discuss the concerns and issues they may have regarding sexual and intimate health. The circle takes place Wednesday evening September 28, 2022 at the Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend from 5:30-8pm.

The panel will be led by Dr. Carol Petherbridge N.D., Bend’s leading women’s urinary incontinence and sexual health specialist at Freedom Regenerative Medicine. Her practice and outreach to other women’s health specialists in Bend led to the idea of creating a quarterly women’s health support circle for the community. “As a practicing Naturopathic physician for more than 36 years in Oregon, I’m committed to leading the conversation around sensitive issues in women’s intimate health such as breakthrough treatments, innovative products and candid conversations that can lead to a women’s sexual health and well-being,” said Dr. Carol Petherbridge.

About the Event

The Women’s Intimate Health Support Circle is sponsored by Freedom Regenerative Medicine and OsteoStrong Bend. This women’s circle will offer education, the opportunity to chat with local experts in the field of women’s intimate health and empathetic connection with other women going through similar experiences. Drinks, appetizers and valuable door prizes are included as part of this free event. Due to limited seating, women are encouraged to RSVP online at freedomregenmed.com.

About the Panel

Five of Bend’s top women’s health practitioners will present insights into their unique areas of practice and research regarding women’s health. The panel includes: Dr. Lauren Ward-Selinger, Naturopathic Physician and Women’s Health Specialist; Dr. Van Loo, PT, DPT, Board Certified Women’s Clinical Specialist and Obstetrics Certified Physical Therapist; Dr. Brianne Grogan, PT, DPT, Pelvic Health Specialist for Women and Men; Dr. Jane Guyn, PhD, CPSC Sex & Relationship Coach and Megan Brians, Organic Intelligence Certified Coach, somatic bodyworker, intuitive energy healer and LMT. The panel also includes local women’s mentor and community leader Katie Cavanaugh.

