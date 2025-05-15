Working — & Still Falling Short: Nearly 2 in 5 Workers in Oregon’s Most Common Jobs Struggle to Get By

In 2023, 37% of workers in Oregon’s 20 most common jobs lived in households that couldn’t afford basics, according to new data from United Ways of the Pacific Northwest and its research partner United For ALICE. These workers — the backbone of every community — include cooks, cashiers, fast food and counter workers, and personal care aides.

The State of ALICE in Oregon reveals that traditional measures of poverty have severely undercounted the number of households statewide that are living in financial hardship. While 12% of all households in the Oregon lived in poverty in 2023, the new research shows that 30% — more than twice as many — were ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Combined, 42% of Oregon’s households fell below the ALICE Threshold of Financial Survival in 2023, down from 45% in 2022.

ALICE households bring in less than the basic costs of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, plus taxes. Yet because their income is above the Federal Poverty Level, they often don’t qualify for assistance.

“When we underestimate how many households are struggling, we fail to grasp the true essence of building thriving communities,” said Jim Cooper, President & CEO of United Ways of the Pacific Northwest. “This means entire families and essential workers may be overlooked for support, deprived of the resources they need to maintain their health, achieve financial stability, and reach their fullest potential. This isn’t just a loss for ALICE, but for all of us.”

The crux of the struggle for ALICE families is the gap between wages and expenses. In 2023, a family of four in Oregon needed $88,560 just to cover the essentials — nearly three times the Federal Poverty Level of $30,000. Yet even with both parents working full time in two of the state’s most common jobs — a personal care aide and a stock worker/order filler — this family’s combined income still fell short of the cost of basics by $10,300.

The State of ALICE in Oregon also reveals that in 2023:

Oregon ranked 33 rd in financial hardship among all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, with one of the nation’s highest percentages of households struggling to make ends meet.

in financial hardship among all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, with one of the nation’s highest percentages of households struggling to make ends meet. Some groups face financial hardship at disproportionate rates, with 61% of Black households and 73% of Single-Female-Headed households with children in Oregon falling below the ALICE Threshold, compared with 19% of households married with children.

Housing continues to be an obstacle for struggling families. Among households below the ALICE Threshold in Oregon, 30% of households that rented and 57% of those that owned were rent and housing burdened — meaning they paid 30% or more of their income on rent and housing costs.

“ALICE families are especially vulnerable during natural disasters and times of economic uncertainty and yet often feel unseen or left behind,” said Stephanie Hoopes, Ph.D., National Director at United For ALICE. “By providing a name and a way to quantify these households, we’re equipping communities with the data to build solutions that offer better choices and real pathways to stability.”

More state and local data is available through the interactive dashboards on unitedforalice.org/introducing-ALICE/Oregon.

About United Ways of the Pacific Northwest:

United Ways of the Pacific Northwest (UWPNW) is the regional trade association for 30 local United Ways in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. United Ways in the Pacific Northwest are committed to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good in the areas of education, income, and health. Our mission is to advance the common good throughout the Pacific Northwest by enhancing the individual and collective ability of member United Ways to impact their communities and collaborate on regional and statewide issues.

About United For ALICE:

United For ALICE is a U.S. research organization driving innovation, research and action to improve life across the country for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and for all. Through the development of the ALICE measurements, a comprehensive, unbiased picture of financial hardship has emerged. Harnessing this data and research on the mismatch between low-paying jobs and the cost of survival, ALICE partners convene, advocate and collaborate on solutions that promote financial stability at local, state and national levels. This grassroots ALICE movement, led by United Way of Northern New Jersey, has spread to 35 states and the District of Columbia and includes United Ways, corporations, nonprofits and foundations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawai‘i, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin; we are United For ALICE.

UnitedForALICE.org