Worksource Oregon Changes in Prineville & Madras

Beginning on April 28, the WorkSource Oregon Madras and WorkSource Oregon Prineville offices that were open one day per week will be closed for in-person services.

To ensure the full menu of resources and services are available to our customers residing in Madras and Prineville, we have created online access for consistent and high-quality customer service. To access online services, please go to worksourceoregon.org. Nearby offices are also available for walk-in appointments, or in-person appointments can be made via worksourceoregon.org/contact. Should you need access to services, but do not have access to reliable internet, please call us at 541-693-2727.

eastcascadesworks.org