WorkSource Oregon, Department of Revenue Team Up to Provide Free Tax Help Events

Oregon taxpayers can get free help filing their federal and state personal income tax returns electronically at six different WorkSource Oregon locations across the state in February and March.

WorkSource Oregon and the Oregon Department of Revenue are teaming up to provide the assistance. Volunteers from Revenue will be stationed at local WorkSource Oregon centers to help guide taxpayers through the filing process using the free public-access computers and Wi-Fi internet service.

The first event is planned for Wednesday, February 18, at the WorkSource center at 120 E Lincoln, Suite 115b, in Woodburn. Other events are planned in Hillsboro, Eugene, southeast Portland, Lebanon, and Bend.

“WorkSource Oregon centers are trusted community spaces where Oregonians come to find jobs, build skills, and get connected to services,” said Andrew R. Stolfi, director of the Oregon Employment Department, which is a partner of WorkSource Oregon. “Partnering with the Department of Revenue to offer free tax filing assistance is a natural extension of our customer-service mission. We are thrilled to help Oregonians get support in filing their taxes, claiming the credits they’ve earned, and keeping more money in their pockets.”

“We know that filing your taxes can be a scary and confusing process. We are excited to partner with WorkSource Oregon to provide in person help to make it easier for Oregonians to file their taxes for free, check if they are eligible for refundable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Oregon Kids Credit, and claim their share of the kicker,” said David Gerstenfeld, Department of Revenue director.

WorkSource Oregon is a statewide partnership with the Oregon Employment Department and state, local, and nonprofit agencies. WorkSource provides a variety of employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Oregon, helping people find jobs and businesses find talent.

Taxpayers are encouraged to set up a Revenue Online account through the Department of Revenue’s website before coming to an event if they plan to use Direct File Oregon. They should bring tax information with them, including:

Social security number or ITIN for everyone on their tax return

Forms W-2 (wages from a job)

Forms 1099-G, 1099-R, 1099-INT (other income) if applicable

Form SSA-1099 (Social Security Benefits)

Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit (can be found on their checks)

Last year’s tax return

The full schedule includes events at the following locations.

February 18 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon 120 E Lincoln St #115B Woodburn, OR 97071 February 25 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon 241 SE Edgeway Dr Beaverton, OR 97006 March 4 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon – Lane 2510 Oakmont Way Eugene, OR 97401 March 11 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon 6401 SE Foster Rd Portland, OR 97206 March 18 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon 44 Industrial Way B Lebanon, OR 97355 March 25 9am-4pm WorkSource Oregon – Bend 11007 SW Emkay Dr. Bend, OR 97702

The Oregon Employment Department (OED) provides economic stability to Oregon communities by providing vital services to both businesses and workers. OED supports businesses with finding qualified job candidates, labor market information, tax incentives and support, and retaining talent through economic downturns. OED promotes employment through wage replacement benefits during unemployment and significant life events, job placement, training, and useful career information.

OED’s Workforce Operations division is a partner in WorkSource Oregon, a consortium of state agencies and local workforce boards, and operates 37 WorkSource Oregon centers across the state. WorkSource Oregon offers a wide range of free services, including personalized career coaching, resume writing, interview practice, and job search strategies. For employers and businesses, WorkSource Oregon provides support for job postings and finding qualified candidates, hiring incentives, and access to labor-market data – all at no cost.

To get tax forms, check the status of their refund, or make tax payments, taxpayers can visit the Department of Revenue website or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. Taxpayers can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), the Department of Revenue accepts all relay calls.

