WorkSource Oregon Zoom Virtual Hiring Event — Prestige Care – Bend

WorkSource Oregon is having a virtual hiring event Wednesday, January 13, 1-2:30pm. Register in advance by following this link.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting for an interview. Keep the confirmation e-mail to log into the meeting.

Hiring for Medication Technician (JL # 2700068) and Personal Care Attendant (JL # 2652017). Employer will interview for positions listed. Please go to the Company website and complete the application prior to your interview.

Job Listing IDs: To review the job Listings by job number, use this link.

To request training on Zoom participation, or for additional information, email Barbee Williams at Barbee.A.Williams@oregon.gov.

