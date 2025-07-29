UPDATE // World-Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to Visit Downtown Redmond July 31

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Fair & Expo)

The City of Redmond has been informed that due to transit delays the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales are unable to make their schedule appearance in downtown Redmond on July 31.

They will still be at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo for visitors to enjoy.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a special appearance in Downtown Redmond on Thursday, July 31, from 6pm-7:30pm, courtesy of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo. The public is invited to come to Centennial Park to meet and take pictures with the Clydesdales and then cheer them on as they travel down Sixth Street under the Redmond Arch starting at 7:30pm.

“We are honored the Budweiser Clydesdales have selected our community to make an appearance as well as have an active role in this year’s Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo,” remarks Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch. “While many may be familiar with their famous television ads, once you see them in person you will have an entirely new appreciation for the 90-year tradition they have upheld.”

Beginning spring of this year, the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales have been traveling to communities across the country and appearing at various local events and venues in support of Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding partnership with Folds of Honor. Through its scholarship program, Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support.

To date, Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners have donated over $33 million, which has funded over 6,600 scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display every day of the 2025 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo! Fairgoers will have the rare opportunity to see these majestic horses up close through daily meet-and-greets, hitching demonstrations and special presentations — all included with Fair admission.

In a powerful tribute, the Clydesdales will also escort Folds of Honor scholarship recipients into the rodeo arena during an evening performance, highlighting our shared commitment to honoring military families.

Don’t miss your chance to experience these legendary horses in person either at the Fair or Downtown Redmond. For Fair & Rodeo event schedules and details, visit: expo.deschutes.org/p/fair/bi-mart-fair-and-rodeo.

expo.deschutes.org