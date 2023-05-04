Worried About Leaving Rehab? 5 Tips for Easing the Transition Back to Daily Life

Completing rehab is an achievement to be proud of, but it is just the beginning of the recovery journey. Transitioning from rehab back to daily life can be a difficult task. Leaving the structure and support provided in a treatment center can lead to anxiety and fear. To successfully transition from rehab back to daily life, it is essential to have a plan, have a strong support system, and practice self-care. Avoiding triggers, staying connected, and having a backup plan is also essential. With proper planning, it is possible to have a fulfilling recovery journey.

Have a plan

The most important first step in preparing for the transition from rehab to daily life is to have a plan. Before leaving rehab, have a detailed conversation with your treatment team to prepare for the next steps in your treatment. Identify potential challenges that may arise and prepare for how you will navigate these situations. Set realistic goals for maintaining your recovery, such as attending weekly meetings and a weekly self-care plan. If you want to support others as you go through your journey, consider reaching out to local treatment centers or boys and girls residential programs to see if you can volunteer your time there. Establish a daily routine to maintain the treatment structure and include activities that help keep your stress low, such as walking or journaling.

Have a support system

A strong support system can help ease the transition from rehab to daily life. If you have friends and family you feel comfortable talking with and including in your journey, let them know your plan and ask them if they can be on your support team for accountability. Find support groups and meetings that you feel comfortable attending, and be sure to participate regularly. It is important to build a new community and connect with others who are going through a similar experience. Consider continuing to work with a therapist for professional guidance as you work through the challenges of this transition.

Practice self-care

Transitioning from rehab to daily life can bring many emotions, including anxiety, excitement, overwhelm, and joy. Self-care can help ease the transition by reducing stress and promoting positive coping strategies. Consider the activities that allowed you to relax while in treatment and find ways to incorporate them into your daily life. For example, if you enjoyed animal-assisted therapy at your treatment center, consider volunteering at an animal shelter or helping a friend take their dog for a weekend walk. Practice self-care by continuing to prioritize your needs and health. Prioritize exercise, healthy eating, and getting enough sleep. If you struggle with physical ailments, have a plan for pain management without medications , such as chiropractic care or massage therapy.

Avoid Triggers

Exposure to triggers is one of the challenges of leaving rehab and transitioning back to daily life. If possible, avoid the triggers altogether. During rehab, you should have been able to identify people or places that harmed your recovery, so try to stay clear of any situations involving those. Create a new environment for yourself that supports recovery. Stay away from any people in your life who regularly use drugs and alcohol or who do not support your recovery. It is also important to avoid places where drugs or alcohol are readily available. Seek out healthy activities when spending time with loved ones, such as playing a sport, taking a class, or hiking.

Have a backup plan

Leaving rehab and transitioning back to daily life is a challenging task. It is vital to have a backup plan prepared in case it becomes too much to handle, or you experience unanticipated challenges. Have a list of emergency contacts for when you need support. Call those people when you are worried about triggers or situations involving you relapsing. Know when to seek help in a crisis and develop strategic plans for what you will do during those times. Be prepared with a sponsor or mentor in recovery, and also have a list of community resources prepared so that you do not have to go digging for them in a high-stress situation. While relapse is not ideal, be honest with yourself and your support team if you are headed in that direction so immediate help can be provided.