Worrying signs your workplace isn’t safe

In the workplace, employee safety should be the number one priority. Every employee has the right to come to work and know that they’re working in a safe environment and that their employer has put stringent health and safety regulations and checks in place to protect them.

Sadly, that’s not always the case. Every year thousands of workers are involved in accidents and are seriously injured in the workplace. Of course, it’s also the responsibility of the employees to adhere to the safety regulations and training that has been put in place, but if your employer has gotten a little lax recently or they’re trying to cut corners to save money then a serious accident could be imminent.

For now, let’s take a look at the worrying signs that your workplace isn’t safe and that an accident is very likely.

Training is inadequete

When you join a business, as part of your induction, you should be given full safety training. Regardless of whether you’re working on a building site, in a factory or in an office, you should be given detailed instructions of how to use certain equipment and what to do in case of an emergency.

However, the training shouldn’t stop there, employers should regularly revisit their training programs and see where they can make improvements. They should also be up to date with the latest in health and safety regulations and reiterate those changes to their employees. If training is non-existent, this leaves a lot to be desired – likewise, if practices are never revisited then an accident could well be on the cards.

Safety equipment is gathering dust

Whether you have to wear gloves to handle chemicals, wear ear defenders around loud machinery or use ergonomic equipment to keep your body properly supported, you’ll find safety equipment in all kinds of roles and industries.

If your place of work has a rather lax attitude towards safety equipment, employees have fallen into bad habits, or the equipment itself is damaged and hasn’t been replaced, then everyone could be at risk. It’s a legal requirement for your employer to provide adequate safety equipment where needed.

Lighting is poor

If you’re working in gloomy conditions then it’s not only bad for your eyes but you could be in a potentially dangerous situation. If you’re unable to see what you’re doing clearly then you’re more likely to make a mistake. Accidents such as trips and falls will become common, and this doesn’t just apply to indoors. Employers should also provide high-quality lighting in other areas of their business including parking lots and warehouses.

And finally, safety signage is non-existent

Wet floor warnings, illuminated fire escape signs, reflective hazard tape and health and safety reminders. A good sign of positive and enforced health and safety regulations is high-quality safety signage. If your workplace signage is non-existent or dated and unclear, you should consider speaking to your supervisor.