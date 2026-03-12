Yakima & Portland Timbers Team Up for a Three-Year Partnership Built for Game Day & Getaway

It’s official: Yakima is stepping onto the pitch with the Portland Timbers.

The iconic Portland-based cargo and outdoor gear brand today announced a three-year partnership with the Portland Timbers, running from 2026 through 2028. The collaboration kicks off this year with support of the club’s widely popular youth camps, community activations and a game-day presence designed to bring the adventure mindset straight to the stadium.

In 2026, Yakima will support Timbers youth camps that welcome thousands of young players each season, helping fuel the next generation of soccer lovers. Through raffle prizing, gear giveaways and branded field signage, Yakima will show up for young athletes and their families in ways that extend well beyond the final whistle.

The partnership also comes to life on match day. Fans attending the Timbers’ Vancouver tilt will see Yakima activate outside the stadium with vehicle builds, product displays and swag designed to inspire their next road trip, campout or sideline session; because while some goals are scored on the pitch, others are packed on the roof.

“Portland is home for Yakima,” said Austin Tucker, senior brand manager for Yakima. “Partnering with the Timbers lets us celebrate community, youth sports and the joy of getting outside. From youth camps to game-day activations, we’re excited to help families take it easy and take it everywhere.”

Over the course of the three-year partnership, Yakima and the Timbers will continue to expand programming and fan engagement efforts, building year-over-year momentum that reflects both brands’ shared commitment to community and active lifestyles.

“Yakima’s roots in the Pacific Northwest run deep, and their passion for community and the outdoors aligns perfectly with who we are as a club,” Timbers CEO Heather Davis said. “Over the next three years, we look forward to building a partnership that elevates the fan experience, strengthens our youth programming and inspires our community to explore more.”

From carpools to campgrounds, training drills to trailheads, Yakima is proud to back a club that represents the heart and hustle of the Pacific Northwest.

Game on.

About Yakima:

Yakima empowers adventurers around the globe with durable, innovative gear transportation rack solutions designed for every journey. With a global development center in Lake Oswego, Oregon — coupled with regional business units in Brendale, Australia; Nanjing, China; Pingtung, Taiwan and a vast network of distributors across Europe — the Yakima team has market expertise and a global operating footprint capable of servicing the Americas, EMEA, Oceania and APAC regions. From urban environments to remote natural destinations, Yakima products are trusted to carry your gear safely wherever the road leads you — allowing you to Take It Easy and explore with confidence.

About Portland Timbers:

The Portland Timbers are an American men’s professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore., that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of “Soccer City USA” in the Rose City. The club joined Major League Soccer (MLS) — the top division of men’s professional soccer in the United States — in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015.

yakima.com • timbers.com