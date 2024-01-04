Cascade Business News
Your 2-Month Snapshot

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

A Look Ahead

Explore a preview of our upcoming courses, events, workshops and training.

January

February

Event: Community Building Community

Conquering the Overwhelm

Tailored for the busy entrepreneur, our Community Building Community sessions offer valuable insights into crucial topics, all in bite-sized chunks. This month, master the art of managing your diverse tasks, prioritizing your work, and creating a plan to stay on track with guidance from a local project management expert. Enjoy refreshments, expand your knowledge and network with us!

Lynn Jesus
January 23
5:30-7pm
COCC Cascades Hall 104
$29

Sign up!

cocc.edu

