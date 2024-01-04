Your 2-Month Snapshot

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)
A Look Ahead
Explore a preview of our upcoming courses, events, workshops and training.
January
- Business Core Discipline: Marketing for Growth
- Project Management Information Meeting
- Community Building Community: Conquering the Overwhelm
- Excel Level I
- Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety
- Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Preparation
- Contractors CCB Test Prep in Spanish – Preparacion para el examen de contratistas CCB [in Spanish/en español]
- Contractors CCB Test Prep
February
- Understanding Your Financials: a Course for Entrepreneurs [in Spanish/en español]
- Project Management Fundamentals
- Excel Level II
- Starting Your Business in Central Oregon, in Spanish: Comenzando tu Negocio [in Spanish/en español]
- Starting Your Business in Central Oregon
- Contractors CCB Test Prep in Spanish — Preparacion para el examen de contratistas CCB [in Spanish/en español]
- Contractors CCB Test Prep
- Audit Your Website for Maximum Effectiveness
- Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep
- Beginner: CompTIA IT Fundamentals Accelerator with Focus on Exam Prep
- Launch Your Business
- Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders
- EMT Refresher
- Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf
- Buying or Selling a Business
- QuickBooks Online — Beginning
Event: Community Building Community
Conquering the Overwhelm
Tailored for the busy entrepreneur, our Community Building Community sessions offer valuable insights into crucial topics, all in bite-sized chunks. This month, master the art of managing your diverse tasks, prioritizing your work, and creating a plan to stay on track with guidance from a local project management expert. Enjoy refreshments, expand your knowledge and network with us!
Lynn Jesus
January 23
5:30-7pm
COCC Cascades Hall 104
$29