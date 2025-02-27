Your Business Insurance — Does It Really Protect You?

A Free Workshop

How to Effectively Insure Your Business

Monday March 10

5:30-6:30pm

Bend Downtown Library

601 NW Wall St., Bend

(Light Refreshments will be provided)

Workshop Overview

In this engaging one-hour presentation and workshop, you’ll learn the essential strategies for protecting your business with effective insurance coverage.

From understanding the types of insurance your business may need, to avoiding common pitfalls, this session will empower you to make informed decisions about your risk management needs.

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, you’ll leave with actionable insights, solutions, and tools to ensure your business is prepared for the unexpected.

Our Workshop Presenter

Donny Macneish

Donny is the owner and principal agent with American Family Insurance Agency in Central Oregon.

Driven by a passion to support the community, he focuses on empowering individuals and businesses to thrive through education and insurance solutions.

With a deep specialization in small business and commercial insurance, Donny is committed to addressing the common pitfalls he observed in the industry with policies that were often inadequate for each businesses unique circumstances, leaving owners exposed to potential coverage gaps.

