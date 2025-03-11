‘Your Party Is My Party,’ Asserts Hands-On Owner of Bowtie Catering

(Clients describe Bowtie’s food as “phenomenal” | Photo courtesy of Bowtie Catering)

“Catering is a different devil,” said Sanda Costello, who — after emigrating from Romania and managing multiple restaurants for ten-plus years — founded Bowtie Catering. Making the transition wasn’t difficult for her, as “food is food, and this is what I’m best at.”

The difference, Costello admitted, is that “in designing custom events, you have to find ways of pleasing your clients,” which include BasX, St. Charles Health System, Mt. Bachelor Resort, the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, Oregon Adaptive Sports, and the High Desert Museum, to name a few. “We’re usually part of any large Central Oregon fundraiser,” she noted.

As examples of large-scale affairs put on by her company, Costello cited a sit-down, 700-person dinner for BasX (Bowtie Catering’s largest assignment to date); a 300-500 repast for Mt. Bachelor Resort employees; and the High Desert Museum’s Rendezvous (its annual fundraiser) for 500 people.

To further illustrate how — in Costello’s words — “we have our own way of executing events,” she referred to cooking Ethiopian food for 200 guests; a menu featuring food provided by local fishermen and hunters; and setting up around-the-world food stations ranging from Mediterranean to Mexican (“In effect, we can provide multiple menus at one gathering.”).

Bowtie also caters some 75 weddings a year, and has won Oregon Bride Magazine’s award for best catering outside of Portland in 2020, 2023, and 2024 (The accolade was not bestowed in 2021 or 2022 due to Covid.) The votes of 9,000 vendors determine each year’s winner.

Costello noted that the 500-person High Desert Museum Rendezvous took place on the same day Bowtie was catering three weddings, which speaks to the company’s strong relationships with multiple vendors who supply items such as tables, chairs, DJs, lighting, dance floors, and flowers. “For the larger events in which we have historically specialized, there are a lot of moving parts,” she said.

And of course, a staff of 40-50 people, which Costello calls her “team,” is integral to Bowtie Catering’s continuing success, including Operations Manager Lindsay Dewing, and Kitchen Manager Lacy Nordstog. “We’re a small but big company.”

Costello makes a point of being involved in strategizing and execution. “I concentrate on the front of the house as well as the back,” she said, “ensuring that meals are prepared and served in a timely manner (from determining the best cuts of meat, to gauging that it comes out medium rare at a certain temperature).

“And through ten years of work and adjustments, I’ve learned how to prevent running out of food or having too much,” Costello added. “Even so, whether any messes are small or large, they still affect me the same way. Sometimes I don’t sleep at night — your party is my party.”

Which explains why “I go myself to many of the events we put on — Bowtie Catering has done thousands — as I still feel the challenge and excitement,” she said. “This is especially true for weddings — the most important day of a couple’s lives — 70 percent of which are for people from out of town who are drawn to the beauty of Central Oregon.”

The positive feedback Costello and her team receive — starting with accolades such “phenomenal food!” — include “people raving long after the event, and the part we played. It’s most gratifying.” The other side of the coin, and her biggest disappointment, is “when there is a discrepancy in expectations — when we can’t make it work due to budget or distance, and we have to say ‘no,’ and send the potential client(s) away.”

(Bowtie Catering’s customized events have taken place throughout Central Oregon. “We go as far as McKenzie Bridge (and the Loloma Lodge located there), and Summer Lake,” Costello said. Per person costs range from $15 (lunch) to $65 (wedding) to $125-$150 for a private chef dinner where “the restaurant comes to your home or Airbnb.”)

Having made her mark with large-scale gatherings, Costello now “wants to become more involved in the local community by offering smaller events such as baby showers and luncheons. “I’m pretty competent,” she said modestly, “and like to throw my hat in everything.”

bowtiecateringbend.com