You’re invited to Meet a Mentor

(Photo courtesy of SCORE Central Oregon)

Are you trying to start a business, find more customers, get funding, or get your business under control?

This event is designed to help you learn about the FREE business educational resources SCORE has available to you. SCORE is a national resource partner of the Small Business Administration focused on helping small businesses start and grow.

We have 50 mentors in our chapter with experience as owners and managers in many industries. With their experience, they can assist you to address the business issues that are important to you.

Our mentors all volunteer their time, and the service is always FREE to you.

This event is designed for those who have never worked with SCORE. Please join us at this event to learn about SCORE Central Oregon, meet some of us, and determine if you would like to work with one of our mentors. We are here to help you with your business, whether by providing one-on-one mentoring, introducing you to our vast online Business Resource Library or by presenting online webinars, (all free of charge) and in-person workshops.

Lite Refreshments will be served.

Meet A Mentor

June 9 | 5:30-7:30pm

Bend Library Downtown Branch

601 North Wall Street, Bend

score.org/centraloregon