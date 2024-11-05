Youth Basketball Needs YOU!

There has been a steady decline in the number of high school sports officials nationwide. During COVID, the decline was unprecedented. Central Oregon has not been immune from this issue, either.

The number of officials that serve in the Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association is significantly below the number of officials from just five years ago, despite more schools being added to the area in that time. COBOA serves 17 high schools and 17 middle schools throughout the area, so the need for more officials is urgent. With your help, schools in Central Oregon will not have to limit high school and middle school contests due to the lack of available officials, thereby enabling participation for all kids who want to play.

We provide training to help our members succeed on the court.

For more information on how to become an official, go to:

osaa.org/new-officials/index.html.

For more information on the Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association, contact:

Michael Gish, Commissioner — 541-654-2380 / gishfam@hotmail.com

or

Steve Heinze, President —541-991-7225 / steveheinze58@gmail.com

osaa.org