2019-20 Community Grant Applicants Open House

An open house for 2019-20 City of Madras Community Grant applicants will be held in the City of Madras Council Chambers located at 125 SW E Street, Madras, Oregon 97741. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. The purpose of the open house is to provide an opportunity for all community grant applicants to ask questions and receive assistance regarding their 2019-2020 community grant application. A quorum of the City of Madras Budget Committee may be present at the open house.

Concurrently posted on the City of Madras website located at ci.madras.or.us