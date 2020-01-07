4 Essential Things You Need to Know About Ultrasonic Cleaning

In commercial and industrial settings, cleaning can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Most of the time, you need to hire a cleaning service to get the job done right and on time. One popular method of cleaning delicate items such as automobile parts, laboratory equipment, and medical instruments uses ultrasonic technology. One of the many reasons why it is popular is because the machine does all the work for you. The method is not only convenient, but it is also efficient and cost-effective.

Components of an ultrasonic cleaning machine

An ultrasonic cleaning machine has many essential components critical to its function. The following is the standard list of parts common in most of these machines:

Stainless steel or aluminium body

Transducer

Timer and temperature control

Tank

Drain

Electric outlet

Holding rack or basket

Operating panel

The size of these cleaning machines varies depending on the type of objects you want to clean. Ultrasonic cleaning services typically have a range of sizes available to cater to the needs of a variety of clients.

Different types of cleaning machines

Ultrasonic cleaning machines are categorised as follows:

Heavy-duty or industrial. This type of device uses compound sensors and generators capable of producing high wattage. The body and holding tank are typically made using heavy-duty stainless steel. The design often separates the generator from the main body of the device. Tabletop cleaners. These cleaners are also considered heavy-duty but not meant for industrial applications. These machines are designed to clean small objects such as laboratory instruments made of glass. Although sturdy, tabletop cleaners should not be used for round the clock operation. Portable cleaners. This type of ultrasonic cleaning machine is designed for light-duty jobs. You can purchase a portable cleaner and use it for cleaning jewellery, food items, baby bottles, and toys.

As the technology becomes more popular, portable units are now available for home use. Nowadays, the ultrasonic technique is not only available for commercial and industrial settings but also day to day cleaning tasks.

Cleaning chemicals

Another essential consideration in ultrasonic cleaning is the chemical used. You need to choose the right compound according to the object being cleaned. Generally, the cleaning service already determines the appropriate cleaning solution based on the items you need cleaning.

Step-by-step procedure

The effectiveness of this cleaning method also depends on following the right process. However, some of these steps may no longer be necessary, as recommended by the cleaning service.

Pre-rinse. When the objects contain a significant amount of dirt or contaminants, it may be necessary to rinse the items first before putting them inside the tank.

When the objects contain a significant amount of dirt or contaminants, it may be necessary to rinse the items first before putting them inside the tank. Cleaning inside the tank. Most tanks have a basket so that you can quickly put and remove the items inside. Always place them in an orderly manner and make sure to avoid overcrowding the objects.

Most tanks have a basket so that you can quickly put and remove the items inside. Always place them in an orderly manner and make sure to avoid overcrowding the objects. Post-cleaning inspection. Check the items after cleaning to make sure that there is no debris and dirt left. If needed, you may repeat the cleaning procedure.

If you want to hire an ultrasonic cleaning service for the first time, you should choose a reputable company that caters to your requirements and industry needs.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/ultrasonic-cleaner-devices-609657/