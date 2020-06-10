The cost of unhealthy working environments is estimated to be at $130 billion, with 125,000 deaths recorded each year, according to Dr. Jeffrey Pfeffer of Stanford University. The numbers are staggering which is why many companies are looking for ways to prevent workplace accidents, such as slip and falls. For startups, there must be health and safety guidelines put in place for all employees to prevent unwanted accidents. Here are 4 workplace safety tips every startup business should know.

Start With Communication

A major part of keeping your team safe starts with communicating all safety rules and procedures. When rules aren’t clearly implemented, they will be less likely to follow them. Also, it is important to notify employees of any changes or sudden potential hazards in the workplace.

Implement A Safety Training Program

One of the best ways to avoid accidents in the workplace is to ensure that everyone is aware of the common hazards. All employees need to know how to spot any potential threat and learn to avoid them or give warnings as needed. When working with machinery, all employees must practice safety protocols, such as wearing protective gear and equipment. Providing safety refreshers and implementing them in your onboarding program will help your employees recognize what precautions are needed to avoid potential slip and fall accidents.

Provide Accident Coverage

Research shows that slips, trips, and falls account for 30% of disabling work injuries. As a startup business, it is your responsibility to ensure that your employees are protected in the event of an accident in the workplace. Not only will this help cover their medical expenses, but it can also protect the company against lawsuits that may be filed by an injured worker. To get an idea of how the law works in such cases, click here.

Conduct Routine Risk Assessment

Hire a team of employees that are familiar with the training to monitor the workplace. This allows them to inspect the premises and look out for potential hazards that could lead to an incident. Having an inspection team will help spot signs of risks and even fire hazards that may endanger your workers. If any issues are detected, have a maintenance team handle the repairs as soon as possible.

Ultimately, these are just a few ways to emphasize safety in the workplace. As an ongoing process, businesses need to empower their team with the proper knowledge and keep them safe. If you have any concerns, contact an OSHA professional.