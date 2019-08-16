6 Common Types of Cyber Attacks

The evolving nature of security risks makes cybersecurity one of the most challenging components of administering a business. Cybercriminals are using the latest techniques to gain access to your organization’s servers. The attacks usually occur quickly and without warning, making security more important than ever. Therefore, gaining more knowledge about the threat is one of the first steps in an effective cybersecurity strategy.

A cyberattack is a deliberate misuse of technology-dependent enterprises, networks, and computer systems. Using malicious code, hackers try to modify existing computer code, logic, or data. Safeguarding your organization’s data and infrastructure includes developing protections to ensure the delivery of vital information occurs securely and unimpeded. With regard to online threats, employees must always be cognizant and vigilant.

Rogue Security Software

Designers of rogue security software create alerts and pop-up windows that look authentic but are not. The alerts will recommend that the user update their software security. After authorizing the download by clicking “yes,” the rogue software gains access to the user’s computer or server.

Phishing Attacks

Phishing attacks are usually sent by text message, email, or instant message. The request will typically appear from a trusted third party. The user will be asked to enter their personal information by clicking on a link. Many times the hacker may gain access to your computer or server the instant the link has been clicked. This is why phishing emails are considered much more harmful than spam.

Malware Attacks



Worms, viruses, and Trojans are all considered malware. Ransomware is a type of malware that uses encryption technology to hold the victim’s information at ransom. The data can only be unlocked by using a decryption key that the hacker controls. They will typically gain access through operating system vulnerabilities, software downloads, or email attachments.

Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attacks

The goal of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) is to shut down a service or network, making it inaccessible to its users. The attack is initiated by overwhelming the network with traffic or drowning it with data. In both cases, the DDoS ambush prevents employees and other authorized users from gaining access to the network, service, or resource.

Password Attacks

The easiest way for a hacker to gain access to your databases and accounts is to crack the password. Password attacks typically occur in one of three ways.

Keylogging: Hackers track all keystrokes, including passwords and login IDs.

Dictionary attack: A software program or other computer code tries various combinations of words and compares them against a dictionary file.

Brute force attack: Hackers gain access by guessing passwords.

Man in the Middle (MITM) Attacks

A man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack is comparable to eavesdropping. When data is sent between a server and a computer, a cybercriminal has the opportunity to spy on the transmission. In other cases, the hacker may impersonate one of the endpoints in the exchange and obtain data or information that way. Many times, the MITM will gain access through a non-encrypted wireless access point.

Understanding the methodologies and objectives used to execute a cyberattack is one of the primary ways for organizations to protect themselves against theft and downtime. A solid cybersecurity plan should address data, network, and physical security.