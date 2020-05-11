6 Vietnamese Gluten-Free Food Items One Should Try In Toowoomba

Vietnamese food is naturally considered gluten-free. This is primarily because of the usage of a considerable usage of rice and herbs in their meals. Here we offer a list of delicious gluten-free food items that you may find useful. One can always look up online to find the best gluten-free restaurants in Toowoomba to make it easier to locate good food. If you’re looking for an excellent gluten-free meal, you may have just found your destination.

Their contact detail:

Original Saigon Restaurant

286 Ruthven St,

Toowoomba City QLD 4350

(07) 45891580

www.originalsaigon.com.au

Nem Chua

Nem Chua is a pork dish that finds its name quite high in the Vietnamese food regime. It is made of fermented pork, which is usually put into manageable pieces or rolled into edible parts. The specialty of the dish is its multi-flavored taste. It is sour, sweet, spicy as well as salty. It is served with a dash of herbs, which is a characteristic of all Vietnamese food.

The meat ingredients and herbs, including coriander, with garlic and chili, make this meal gluten-free.

Dua Món

Well, this one is perfect for a feast or a celebration dinner. Italian giardiniera is one of the most well known Italian meals; dua món is a Vietnamese version for the same. However, you will not find anything less than its original counterpart.

It is a savory mix of brined vegetables, which is a favorite meal for a lunar new year festivity dinner in Vietnamese families. Though mostly, it is preferred to be consumed with Banh Tet and Banh Chung, however adding it as a vegetable side for one of your meat dishes doesn’t seem like a bad idea either. It will add a new twist to your otherwise mundane bowl.

Chao long

One cannot avoid having a glance or smell of the hearty dish as you roam around the streets of Saigon. It’s a must-have dish once you are there. It’s an old Vietnamese dish that slowly gained popularity in all the different corners of the world, including Toowoomba.

Chao long is often described as porridge; however, with a bit of a twist. It tastefully combines pork bone broth and its various offal, including spleen, hearts, kidney, liver, and intestines with rice. The meal is served lukewarm with pieces of fried dough. As a side serving, fish sauce, fresh veggies, scallions, and chili flakes, bean sprouts, and herbs are offered.

Banh Trang Tron

This one on the list is not actually a proper meal; however, we felt that it needs to have a mention when one is talking about Vietnamese gluten-free food in Toowoomba.

Andrew Zimmern, one of the renowned and award-winning chefs, once described it as “Vietnamese cuisine in a bag.” Well, who would now want to miss to have a spoon of this savory snack? It is basically a rice paper salad that tends to utilize all the leftover or unused, broken rice papers into a colorful, vibrant snack to save your day. It consists of chili oil, green mango, peanuts, and quail eggs.

Pho

If you’re scouring for authentic Vietnamese cuisine, you cannot avoid consuming the Pho. Firstly because it is one of the most consumed and sought after Vietnamese dishes in Toowoomba, and secondly, it will be such a delight to the taste buds that you’ll never forget it. From streets to homes, you’ll find it mentioned everywhere.

This noodle soup consists of flat rice noodles put tastefully into a meat-based broth. The dish is served with a mix of ingredients like lime, chili, and, most importantly, basil. Also, several extras are served along with the meal to have the consumer twist the taste according to their requirement. Though the dish is inherently gluten-free, one needs to be careful about the side servings that are offered alongside.

Tapioca

Tapioca is extracted from the cassava root. It contains a low amount of protein, fiber, or nutrients. The food is primarily rich in pure carbohydrates. It has slowly gained vast popularity among the gluten-free alternatives to wheat and other similar grains.

Vietnamese cuisine offers several dishes of tapioca that one can consume without running the risk of consuming gluten food. For instance, Bánh bôt loc is one of the dishes that is served as a popular local snack or appetizer. These are small tapioca dumplings filled with pork belly or shrimp.