A Beginner’s Guide to Forex Swaps

One of the most frequently asked questions of Forex beginners concerns Forex swaps. It’s not strange. Although this term seems to be self-explanatory at first glance, it’s not, and many beginners find it complicated and overwhelming. In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about Forex swaps. Without further ado, let’s find out about Forex swap essentials.

FX swap – what is it?

There are a lot of definitions of FX swaps, and unfortunately, they are all hard and complicated. It will be easiest for you to understand what a forex swap is when you think of it as an agreement that is made between two parties. They do that to exchange a particular amount of currency for an equal amount of different currency. Because of this contract, both parties have to give back the original sum of money swapped in the future at a specific forward rate.

The forward rate is locked in the currency exchange rate, which will be used in the future swap. At the same time, any change in the interest rates will be ignored. Because of this hedge strategy, both parties are protected from potential big fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

How does forex swap work?

In forex trading, swap stands for the interest rate, which is paid or charged to you at the end of each trading day. You will receive interest in your positions whenever you’re buying currencies with high-interest rates, but also, you’ll have to pay interest for selling such currencies. If you’re closely watching currency speculations, Forex swap trades might bring you a lot of profit.

How can you make profits on swaps?

First of all, consider using broker services. It provides you with a variety of different benefits; for example, you’ll easily be able to get access to a big pool of sellers and buyers. Make sure to check which broker has the best offer for you.

Now, let’s take a look at the currency swap. To make it easy, let’s picture a hypothetical situation. You are a trader, and you have American dollars. In the future you’re going to need Euro, so you decided to make a swap trade. Now, if the American dollar value drops against the Euro, you will make a profit, because you would pay less Euro for the same amount of dollars. Swaps give you a wide variety of options – you can invest short term, but long term investments are also worth considering. They come with greater risk, but the reward might be worth it. Keep in mind that it’s very hard to predict currency fluctuations from a long-term perspective, though. Anything can happen, so hope for profits, but be prepared for the worst-case scenario as well.

Carry trading

Swap is a kind of an interest fee, and it’s paid or charged at the end of each day. You can gain some profit from interest on your high-yield currency positions, but you also have to pay interests from the low-yielding currencies. The difference between these interests is known as the carry.

Some traders specialize in this area of trading. They are known as carry traders, and you can become one of them. It’s possible to make money on swapping as long as you make good decisions. In such a case, you will have a positive carry results, and receive money directly to your account. However, trading is never risk-free, and it might happen that you lose some money. In case of negative carry, your loss will be subtracted from the account. Make sure to keep track of speculations about currencies that you usually invest in. It’s essential to know when to invest and when it’s better to not do it and wait for better times.

Why should you consider swaps?

Just like every other Forex trader, you are interested in making money on currency exchange rates. Keep in mind, though, that your currency investments aren’t literal. You want to margin in order to make a profit when currencies’ values are altering in your favor. Swap trades have a stable earning potential, and also, they are considered as a hedge investment. It means that even when things won’t go in your favor, you don’t risk losing much of your money. It’s also a viable option if you want to expand and develop your businesses in another country because you will be able to swap currencies for a better interest rate.

There are a lot of Forex traders who have doubts about swaps. Of course, before investing in them, make sure to read more and research this field deeper, because the game is worth it. The possibility of earning money with reasonable risk attracts thousands of traders. Maybe you’ll become one of them in the near future?