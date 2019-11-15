A guide for using simultaneous interpretation at your event

There are several things you’ll need to think about if you’re planning to use simultaneous interpretation at your event:

Is this the best choice for you?

What kind of equipment will you need?

Might you need whispered interpreting or relay interpreting (simultaneous interpretation delivered via slightly different methods) instead?

What’s the set-up process like?

The answers to all of these questions and more you will find here:

What is simultaneous interpreting?

Simultaneous interpreting is a type of interpretation where a linguist verbally translates what a speaker is saying in real-time.

This is usually done like so:

The linguist sits in a separate soundproof booth where they can watch and listen to what the speaker is saying. The linguist then interprets what the speaker is saying into the target language. The translated speech is, in turn, transmitted to the audience via a microphone and headsets.

The verbally translated speech normally arrives in the audience’s headsets with only a small delay – usually around thirty seconds – after the speaker says it.

This type of interpreting means the speaker does not need to break off for the interpreter to do their work. Language support for the speech is delivered without them needing to break their flow.

Plus, audience participants can listen to different linguists interpreting into different languages simply by switching the channel they are listening to on their headset.

Why is this type of interpreting so challenging?

Simultaneous interpretation is usually said to be the most difficult type of interpreting for a linguist to perform.

First of all, because they need to listen to what the speaker has just said and translate it while at the same time listening to what the speaker is currently saying and remembering it so they can translate it next.

If that wasn’t challenging enough – and it’s already a little like having two different conversations in two different languages at once – they also need to accurately render the speaker’s tone, thoughts, nuance and intent.

What’s more, there isn’t time to stop and consult a dictionary or reference book if a highly unusual word or phrase is used. The interpretation cannot stop.

This means a simultaneous interpreter needs:

A very high level of fluency in both languages

Incredible levels of concentration (especially for extended meetings or conferences)

Solid knowledge or experience of the subject matter of the speech

Good improvisational skills

But even with all of this, no one can handle simultaneous interpretation for long periods of time. Linguists performing this job usually work in pairs or teams so that they can take a short break every 20-30 minutes in order to maintain their focus.

Multiple languages can be supported at the same time using this method – one language per pair or team of interpreters. If so, each team of interpreters will need their own soundproof booth to work in.

What kind of event is simultaneous interpretation right for?

Simultaneous interpreting services are ideally suited to:

Multilingual conferences

Speeches

Summits

Any large-scale event where the speech cannot be interrupted

They are also suitable for occasions where there isn’t a sufficient length of time for consecutive interpreting to be an option…

Consecutive interpretation requires a speaker to pause for their words to be conveyed in the target language. This means it takes approximately twice as long for a speech or conversation to happen. Simultaneous interpretation, on the other hand, happens with only that 30-second delay.

Some events organisers also highlight another point:

Normally during large-scale conferences, audience members will speak to each other, gaze around the room, flick through the brochure – all activities which take their attention away from the speaker.

However, with a headset on and listening to an interpretation, audiences tend to give their full attention to the person on the stage.

Which kind of events is this not suitable for?

There are only two real downsides of simultaneous interpreting. They’re not ideal for events:

When people need to interact – other types of interpreting are likely to be more suitable for occasions where two people need to have a conversation. This might be in an interview or appointment session as well as in most business meetings. When equipment isn’t available – linguists will need a certain amount of equipment in order to deliver this kind of language support. We’ll look at that next…

What kind of equipment does a simultaneous interpreter need?

There are essentially two different ways to deliver simultaneous interpretation to a large audience.

Both of these require soundproof interpreting booths for the linguists to work from in addition to certain pieces of equipment:

1) Traditional conference interpreting equipment

Traditional conference interpreting hardware essentially consists of:

A microphone for the event speaker. Headphones for the interpreter to listen to the broadcast of what the speaker is saying. A microphone for the interpreter so they can broadcast the verbal translation. A multi-channel select system for the language team. Multi-channel receiver headphones for all of the attendees who need language support.

There are several different types of system, including:

FM systems – these use radio waves to connect speaker, linguist and audience members wirelessly. These are portable on the receiver side, but their range does have limits. Standard models have around a 75-metre range, while longer-range systems can reach up to 300 metres. This is rarely an issue – as long as you plan for enough transmitters.

– these use radio waves to connect speaker, linguist and audience members wirelessly. These are portable on the receiver side, but their range does have limits. Standard models have around a 75-metre range, while longer-range systems can reach up to 300 metres. This is rarely an issue – as long as you plan for enough transmitters. Infrared systems – these systems use infrared light pulses to transmit the speaker’s and linguists’ words to the attendees. They require a clear line of sight to work and may be susceptible to interference from bright light sources.

2) Using an app and attendees’ smartphones

These days, there are several high-tech solutions for delivering simultaneous interpreting even at large-scale events. The only equipment you will usually need is:

A microphone for the speaker to use. A laptop. One mobile phone or tablet and set of headphones per audience member (they can use their own). Internet access (Wi-Fi or network data).

These systems are really gaining traction in recent years because of the simplicity of the set-up. All you need to do is ensure all attendees download the app before the event starts.

Which method will be best for me?

In all circumstances, you’ll probably be best off consulting your LSP (Language Service Provider) regarding the best system for you – and how to set it up so you get the results you need.

You can also ask yourself some simple questions about your event:

1) How big is your budget?

If you have a limited budget, using an app may offer a reasonably-priced solution.

This will cut down on potential equipment rental costs if there isn’t interpreting audio equipment, interpreting booths and so on already in place at your venue.

2) How well-defined are your audience numbers?

An app will mean you don’t need to get an accurate headcount either. As long as each attendee brings their own headphones and device capable of audio streaming, you should be good to go.

3) How much time do you have before the event?

On rare occasions, time constraints – or the sudden need to provide language support for an event where it wasn’t expected – can lead to a limited amount of time to get systems in place.

In these instances, an app can be quicker to set up.

4) How portable do you need your system to be?

All interpretation systems are portable to a certain extent – the audio is sent wirelessly, after all. But the more portability you need, the heavier traditional systems tend to get.

Medium range handheld and long-range portable FM interpretation systems can provide good results when language support needs to be provided to a mobile audience.

With the advent of apps though, it’s possible to stream a verbal translation and have anyone with the app listen to it anywhere as long as they are connected to the internet.

How do I create an interpreter booth?

Regardless of the equipment they are going to be using, if your linguists are going to be onsite, they will need an interpreting booth to work in. This booth will need to have:

Soundproofing – to keep out the extraneous noises of the event. Any air conditioning units or ventilation systems the booths are fitted with should also be as close to silent as possible.

– to keep out the extraneous noises of the event. Any air conditioning units or ventilation systems the booths are fitted with should also be as close to silent as possible. A clear line of sight to the speaker – or be fitted with a video link so that the speaker’s entire body can be seen. This is to make sure the linguist can view any gestures which form an important part of speech as well as any other visual parts of a presentation.

– or be fitted with a video link so that the speaker’s entire body can be seen. This is to make sure the linguist can view any gestures which form an important part of speech as well as any other visual parts of a presentation. Good air quality – most interpreting booths come with their own ventilation systems. If you are in some way creating your own, be sure to check this is adequate.

– most interpreting booths come with their own ventilation systems. If you are in some way creating your own, be sure to check this is adequate. Internet access and power points – interpreters will need both of these to do their work.

Some venues will have permanent booths already in place. At other times, mobile booths (both full-size and of a smaller, table-top variety) can be installed.

In both cases, there are ISO (International Standards Organisation) rules governing the specific requirements. The code for this is ISO:2603.

How to choose the right interpreters for your event

No matter what kind of interpretation you decide on for your event, there are certain things you should bear in mind when choosing your interpreters:

1) Be clear about what you need

You might be surprised how many people need “interpreters” but start by talking about “translation”. If you’re new to needing this kind of service, remember this simple rule:

Interpreters are spoken word. Translators handle written text.

2) Always get a native speaker

You should always prioritise – and make sure your LSP uses – native speakers of your target language, i.e. the language you want the interpreter to verbally translate into.

You’ll want them to be beyond simply fluent in the other language too. But native expertise and cultural knowledge is something you can’t really equal.

3) Request a specialist in the field or industry

Every industry and topic will have terminology and jargon which even a native speaker of a language might not be aware of.

That’s why it’s so important to ensure that your interpreter is a subject matter specialist too.

For example, if you’re hosting an event for the automotive industry, you’ll want your interpreter to have the vocabulary to talk about subjects like vehicle design, development, manufacturing, repair, marketing – or potentially all of the above.

But even with specialist knowledge or experience, there’s one additional thing you should always do before the event…

How to brief your interpreter

In simultaneous interpretation, there is no room for error. An oral translation needs to be provided on the spot. Any delays can cause serious problems.

Even if you’ve selected interpreters with experience or qualifications in the right field, providing a specific briefing for your event is always a good idea.

The more information you can provide, the better. Generally, most good LSPs will request that you provide as much detail as possible. Do what you can to give it to them.

You might wish to consider a pre-event briefing session where you go over:

The schedule and general timings of the event.

The specific topics which will be covered in any speech, presentation or meeting.

Any brand, product, technology or industry-specific terminology which you know will come up.

Other types of simultaneous interpreting services

1) Simultaneous relay interpretation: a solution for many and challenging languages

Relay interpreting is a kind of interpretation in which linguists form a small chain in order to bridge the gap between two different languages.

For example, picture a situation where a keynote speaker is giving a presentation in Arabic. Unfortunately, some of the attendees only speak Mandarin Chinese – and none of the interpreters speaks both Arabic and Mandarin.

In this case, relay interpretation would involve one linguist verbally translating from Arabic into a pivot language (often English) which both interpreters understand. Another linguist would then translate from English to Mandarin.

This is a technique which is used at many large-scale events without most of the attendees even realising. It is useful:

When you have many languages to support: in this case, some of the audience can listen to the interpretation in the pivot language. At the same time, several other interpreters can work orally translating from the pivot language into all other languages. When a challenging language pair is involved: relay interpreting is also particularly useful when you need to bridge a gap between two languages which there aren’t many interpreters available for. The relay system makes building that bridge much easier.

2) Simultaneous whispered interpretation: a solution for small numbers

Sometimes, when only one or two event attendees will need language support, simultaneous whispered interpreting is a good solution.

Whispered interpreting, sometimes known as chuchotage, involves a linguist sitting or standing directly beside or behind the people who need language support and whispering a verbal translation into their ear.

It is often used for small groups and business meetings. It is also sometimes used on site tours. In this latter case, some equipment may be required if there are likely to be loud noises.

Is simultaneous interpreting right for my event?

If you’re ever in doubt, your LSP should always be glad to advise you whether simultaneous interpreting services are the right choice for your event.

They should also be able to give you even more advice as to how to get the best out of yours.