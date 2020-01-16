An Easy Way to Stealth Vaping, Here’s How

When vaping first surfaced a few years, it changed things for smokers and for the industry in general. A lot of people switched to vaping, because it’s more convenient, cheaper, and arguably less of a health hazard than cigarettes. You would see vapes everywhere, with people sporting cool looking ones, each with a unique flavor. It is also much less painful for people who don’t smoke to sit with a person vaping than it is with another who smokes. In any case, despite its rising popularity, it was still banned in a lot of closed spaces, despite not really disturbing anyone.

This is why a new technique called stealth vaping emerged; here’s what you need to know.

What is stealth vaping?

As the name implies, it is a way to vape in secret, without alerting those around you that you are doing it. This is basically a way to help you vape wherever –– particularly places that don’t allow vaping –– discreetly, without bringing too much attention to what you are doing. It is a particularly useful skill to have if you happen to be working at the office and would like to indulge in some vaping without having to take the elevator or stairs to the roof, wasting valuable time and making too much of an effort for a few puffs. So, how exactly can you do that?

Get the right gear

The kind of gear you are using is obviously the most important requirement for your stealth vaping technique. Some vapes produce a ridiculous amount of smoke, and it could be seen from quite a distance, let alone in a closed office or something. As you can see on https://www.ozvapour.com/juul-australia-best-pod-vape/ , one of your best choices is a pod vape. It is a slim, easily concealed vape –– unlike some of those huge ones which feel like holding an old phone in your hands. It uses replaceable cartridges, and you could easily carry it around your pocket without drawing too much attention to yourself.

Generally speaking, you want to go with low wattage devices that are smaller in size, because those are more easily hidden and don’t produce heavy smoke as much as ones with higher wattage. You also need to find a vape with a higher resistance coil as opposed to ones with a sub-ohm, because the latter is the reason why some vapes produce huge clouds of smoke, which is anything but inconspicuous.

How to do it

Small quantities

The great thing about vaping is the fact that small quantities barely have a noticeable odor, and this is something that should work to your advantage. So, you should be careful not to overdo it and push your luck, especially in places where vaping is banned. If you really want to vape a little bit, do it, but in small quantities so you wouldn’t draw attention to yourself and cause a scene. So, take short puffs, a few seconds at the most, because if you take big ones, the smoke increases and it would be harder to conceal what you are doing. After taking a puff, you will want to exhale the vapor, so blow the smoke downward, and people wouldn’t notice it.

Cover the LED light

Just about all vapes have some sort of LED lighting or another which activates if you are using the device, and it is important that you hide it when you’re using it, especially in low lighting conditions. Fortunately, this LED light is small, so you could hide it with your fingers while using the device, so better keep that in mind to maintain low visibility. The last thing you need is to use this in a cinema or something without hiding the LED as people will see what you’re doing.

Read states’ laws

One final remark, you should read states’ laws before stealth vaping. It might be banned in some states to smoke inside closed spaces, for instance, and you don’t really want to be violating state laws as it might make you liable for some trouble with the law. So, always check your state regulations to see if it is indeed against the law, or just frowned upon, because there is a huge difference.

Stealth vaping can really help you get your fill without having to go to a dedicated place to vape, and it also doesn’t annoy people, simply because what they do not know cannot hurt them. It is pretty easy to stealth vape as shown in the article, but remember to find the right gear as that one counts the most. Just be subtle with your vaping, and you can do it all day long without anyone noticing.