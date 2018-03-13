Bend Area Habitat to Hold Housing Information Sessions for Veterans in Bend

Owning your own home is possible in Bend! Join Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Tuesday, March 20 or Wednesday, April 4 at 12pm at Bend Area Habitat for Humanity, 224 NE Thurston Ave., Bend, OR. for a Housing Information Session for Veterans that will educate families and individuals interested in applying for the Partnership Program toward Homeownership. Bend Area Habitat for Humanity qualifies families and individuals earning $1,700 up to $4,900 per month, depending on family size. No childcare provided. The Session is free to attend but guests are encouraged to RSVP to homeownership@bendhabitat.org or 541-385-5387.

By providing affordable homes, Habitat is making a significant impact on children and adults as well as benefitting this community as a whole.

When: Tuesday, March 20 or Wednesday, April 4 at 12pm

Where: Bend Area Habitat, 224 NE Thurston Ave., Bend, OR 97701

Contact: DeeDee Johnson, 541-385-5387, homeownership@bendhabitat.org

Cost: FREE

More Info: bendhabitat.org/homeownership

About Bend Area Habitat for Humanity

Bend Area Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our community through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend Habitat has built 123 homes and repaired 70 more, providing more than 600 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. Because of the success of our ReStore, 100% of every monetary gift supports Bend Habitat’s mission.

Bend Area Habitat also has a ReStore, a used and surplus home improvement center, in Bend, that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend Habitat’s mission. bendhabitat.org 541-385-5387.