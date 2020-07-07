Bend Chamber Presents City of Bend COVID-19 Impact Webinar

(Image | Courtesy of Bend Chamber)

The pandemic health crisis has just about taken over our daily lives causing businesses, organizations, schools and municipalities to create new processes and take on new challenges.

But what about all the work that we were doing before the big pivot?

The City of Bend has been hard at work addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, but has also continued delivering on the goals that were already in place. Join us on Thursday, July 9 at 12pm for an update from the City on how a significant amount of the pre-COVID work has continued. READ MORE

This webinar is free. Please register to receive the Zoom link to join, and to ask our city staff your burning questions in real time.

Register Here:

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9415940637426/WN_TqNOX95PTj-Hrrbimf8ytA

Presenting from the City of Bend:

Ben Hemson, business advocate for the City of Bend, will bring us up to speed on:

The role of the business advocate

Status of the General Obligation bond

Supporting business through innovation and code changes

Ryan Oster, director, Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department, regarding:

Current and upcoming projects within the city

Infrastructure work and the impacts of COVID on projects

What infrastructure means for housing and business development

Lynne McConnell, Affordable Housing manager, will update us on:

CARES Act funding distribution

Construction as an economic recovery tool

Select affordable housing developments

Bendchamber.org • bendoregon.gov