Bend Community Gardens Lottery

(Photo | Pexels)

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners announces the 2019 lottery for Hollinshead and Northwest Crossing Community Gardens available garden plots. If you’d like to rent a garden plot at Hollinshead or Northwest Crossing Community Gardens, you can do so by entering the lottery.

For specific lottery instructions, go to gocomga.com/gardening-news. To register for the Hollinshead lottery, email your full name, phone number and address to comga2014@gmail.com. For the NW Crossing lottery, send the same information to gocomga@gmail.com.

Deadline to register for Hollinshead lottery: Friday, April 5, 2019

Deadline to register for NW Crossing lottery: Monday, April 15, 2019

Locations:

Hollinshead Community Garden: 1235 NE Jones Rd., Bend

Cost: $30 (10’ x 10’ plot) and $40 (10’ x 15’ plot)

Contact: Jeff Orr at jefforr@gmail.com

E-mail: comga2014@gmail.com

NW Crossing Community Garden: Discovery Park & NW Crossing Dr., Bend

Cost: $30 or $25 for seniors age 65+ (4’ x 12’ plot)

Contact: Gary Weber at gweber25@gmail.com

E-mail: gocomga@gmail.com

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes