Bend-La Pine Schools Offers Free Grab-and-Go Meals Through April 28

(Bend-La Pine Schools offers grab-and-go meals at eight sites in Bend and La Pine. | Photo by Kimberly Teichrow)

Bend-La Pine Schools’ grab-and-go meal program available to local families has expanded to include eight sites in Bend and La Pine. New locations are at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, Mountain View High School, Pilot Butte Middle School and R.E. Jewell Elementary School. The free meals are available to children age 0 to 18, Monday to Friday through April 28, from 10:30am-Noon. Each grab-and-go meal includes items for both breakfast and lunch.

Locations are as follows:

Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School

437 NW Wall St, Bend

Bend Senior High School

230 NE Sixth St., Bend

Elk Meadow Elementary School

60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend

Ensworth Elementary School

2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend

La Pine High School

51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Mountain View High School

2755 NE 27th St., Bend

Pilot Butte Middle School

1501 NE Neff Rd, Bend

R.E. Jewell Elementary School

20550 Murphy Rd, Bend

Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Gathering inside the school is discouraged.

Bend-La Pine Schools’ custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $4.

bend.k12.or.us