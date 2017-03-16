Bend, Oregon-Based Nashelle Jewelry Plans Expansion to Phoenix

(Photos courtesy of Nashelle Jewelry)

National Jewelry Line to Open Additional Manufacturing and Fulfillment Center In Phoenix Area

Nashelle Jewelry, a national jewelry line with products in Anthropologie and Nordstrom is expanding to the Phoenix area in 2017. The Phoenix facility is expected to help Nashelle keep up with the growth trajectory of the business, which reached nearly $3 million in sales in 2016 and is expected to cross the $5 million mark in 2017.

Nashelle Jewelry was started in Bend, Oregon in 1999 by budding artist Heather Nashelle who was simply doing what she could to support herself and her children. In late December 2016, Nashelle experienced a growth spurt and decided to take on investors.

Nashelle reached out to Scottsdale resident and friend Skye Guina and her Valley-based venture capital firm, Hardalee, to partner as an investor. In her new role as managing partner Guina hopes to help Nashelle build up its infrastructure and make many existing processes more efficient. Nashelle is currently looking for flex space and a retail location in the Phoenix area.

“This expansion will enable Nashelle to serve a wider clientele, bring new designs to market and streamline the wholesale coordination, production, fulfillment and distribution processes,” says Guina. “Most importantly, Heather and I are excited about the opportunities these developments will provide to further promote Nashelle’s mission of supplying food to those in need, as Nashelle donates one plate of food for every piece of jewelry sold.”

From day one it has been Nashelle’s mission to use the company’s success to positively impact those around them. Heather actively speaks in schools, shelters and community gatherings to promote global kindness, self-confidence and persevering through adversity. Through partnerships with NeighborImpact and Feeding America, the company donates a plate of food for every piece of jewelry sold. In 2017, Nashelle will exceed their goal of donating 500,000 plates of food.

Nashelle has a storefront in the Old Mill District in Bend and is available online at www.nashelle.com. 855-853-1900.