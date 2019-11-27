Bend Park & Recreation District Invites Public Survey Responses

Every few years, Bend Park and Recreation District conducts a survey to gauge awareness, perceptions and priorities of Bend residents in regards to parks and recreation services. The results inform district communications and services and identify community priorities.

The 2019 public perception survey is now open and is available in English and Spanish. The survey should take 10-15 minutes to complete. The online survey will close Dec. 16.

“It’s a busy time of year, and we are grateful for input to know how we’re doing and what is most important to your experience with parks, trails and recreation,” said Sarah Bodo, park planner and project manager for the survey.

Survey topics include some of those asked in previous years to track changes over time, and the survey also includes new questions based upon current issues identified in the district’s 2019 strategic plan.

BPRD also recently completed a community needs survey in 2017 and a community recreation survey in 2018.

bendparksandrec.org