Breaking Barriers Conference – Life Beyond Labels

(Photo | Courtesy of Breaking Barriers Oregon)

Friday, April 26 is the fifth annual Breaking Barriers Conference. The conference is guided by a vision for an inclusive community where barriers don’t exist and labels such as disability have no meaning. This conference will serve as a platform to share the unique and diverse perspectives of all members of our community. Together we will learn to create a truly inclusive society, where all people will enjoy a fulfilling and self-directed life beyond labels.

The conference is open to the public and is intended to provide a platform for people with disabilities, families, teachers and service providers. We are expecting over 500 people in attendance. This year’s keynote speaker is Zach Anner. Anner is an award-winning comedian, show host, TV writer, viral sensation, disability advocate and public speaker.

Anner has been a guest star and is now a full-time writer on ABC’s hit family sitcom Speechless. He’s an ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and has worked with UCPLA Wheels for Humanity, which supplies wheelchairs to people in developing countries.

Anner’s memoir, If at Birth You Don’t Succeed: My Adventures with Disaster and Destiny, is a hilariously irreverent and heartfelt memoir about finding your passion and your path even when it’s paved with epic misadventure.

Thirty-one innovative break out groups will explore themes like behavior support, future career expectations and exploration, trauma education, life care planning and assistive technology and more. Over 50 exhibitors make up the largest disability resource fair ever in our region.

Registration is required at breakingbarriersoregon.com