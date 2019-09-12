Are Browser Push Notifications a Great Marketing Strategy for Elearning Business?

Browser push notifications are one of the hottest trends and the most preferred marketing tools for 2019. But, what exactly makes them worth it? Why is everyone so attracted and pulled towards browser notifications? The answers to all such questions are given below.

So, buckle up and brush your knowledge regarding why web push notifications are a great marketing strategy for elearning businesses. For all other vital details about browser push notifications, you may refer to the elearning push notifications guide.

Easy user reach

One of the main benefits of using browser push notifications as your marketing strategy is that these reach users easily irrespective of whether they are present at the website or not at that point in time. For instance, if you wish to communicate about any latest travel offers, you do not have to just restrict yourselves to social media or implement paid strategies as these work well but take their own time. With browser push notifications enabled, users will get to know about your new travel offer even when they’re browsing some other website.

Attracts higher number of subscribers

Browser push notifications are nothing but only a one step process where users only need to just click once for either allowing or blocking these notifications. No other details like email address, contact details, or any other commitments from the user’s end are required unlike those in other marketing strategies. This ease and convenience evoke a sense of satisfaction amongst users as they can perform their desired action with just one click. Hence, these browser push notifications attract a large number of subscribers.

Higher conversion rates and CTRs

As compared to other marketing strategies like email marketing, web push notifications boast of higher conversion rates and click through rates thereby leading the game. The reason is simple, users do not have to login to view their messages or at the first place enter any contact details. Moreover, these messages are relatively bigger in size and can’t easily be ignored since they pop up suddenly making sure to attract the audience’s attention.

Reach out to casual users and even those not on your website

With browser push notifications, you can reach out to users casually surfing the web. These are the ones who do not have any buying intent but are actually looking for information about your product/service. Alongside, since they are the top of the marketing funnel, they do not wish to share their contact details immediately hence browser push notifications work best in this case.

Additionally, this marketing tool is a great one to grab the attention of even those not on your website.

Hassle free, prompt and assured content delivery

Reaching out to prospects via browser push notifications is a hassle free process since marketers are saved the time and effort of creating any other smartphone applications. Apart from this, browser notifications promise prompt and assured content delivery. As soon as ‘send notification now’ button is clicked, the message is instantly delivered to the users unlike in the case of email marketing where emails tend to go into the spam folder if the sender is not in the receiver’s list.

As you can analyse, browser push notifications capture a large mindshare of users with their easy access, commitment free subscriptions, and other such benefits. These offer a myriad of opportunities for sales and promotion of products uplifting your business. Hence, it is a great marketing strategy for elearning industries as well and those who haven’t yet incorporated the same,opt for this innovative marketing tool today.