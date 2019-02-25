Business Plan Writing Help: 5 Reasons to Hire Experts

Business plan writing is challenging and requires much more time than you preliminary tend to think. A business plan is a detailed guide to the implementation of a business idea, which includes all the mechanisms and business processes that will be used to achieve the objectives. To achieve your goals you can address a professional writing service for online help to get a business plan written for you, in a strict accordance with your requirements.

Business plans are written in two cases: for attracting external capital (investments, loans, grants, subsidies) and for own use, as a development strategy. All of them suggest a different structure, level of complexity and answer different questions. And if a business plan for opening a small business that is made up for oneself can be written independently, then a business plan for presenting to international investors has a large number of requirements. There is no way to do without a specialist.

It Is Time-Consuming

The simplest version of a business plan includes the following elements:

business content – description of the goods or services provided;

assessment of their capabilities in the market, competition, the alleged niche;

expenses – funds for renting, acquiring or building premises, purchasing equipment, and raw materials, hiring personnel, advertising;

estimated income, production, and sales, methods for achieving these indicators;

list of employees

You Need to Impress Investor with a Professional Document

If you are going to seek financial support from outside, the business plan will be much larger and more complicated. For example, it will include an audit of the enterprise (if it already exists and is going to expand), market analysis, financial development forecast for the entire payback period (with the first year monthly, and then quarterly), the revenue forecast for each product separately (since There are enterprises producing only one name of the product), a sales plan, a risk assessment, a founder’s biography, tax calculations, and much more.

Experts Know How to Structure Your Plan

The development of a business plan consists of several stages, and the business plan itself is not a single document but consists of several sections. The average business plan has a volume of 20-50 pages. Therefore, it is always necessary to discuss with the contractor exactly what the business plan should include, to discuss the need for additional services.

There is always a summary at the beginning of the business plan, it should take no more than a page and briefly but succinctly describe the essence of the proposal. If the summary is sluggish and incomprehensible, there is a risk that the investor will not read beyond the first page.

Professional Writers with Help You With Goals

Do not forget about the goal of a business plan. For example, when obtaining a loan, first of all, it will be important to study the credit history and the availability of debts; the bank will ask whether payments were made on time.

If investments are attracted, then the priority will be in information about the prospects for business development, its competitiveness, specific benefits for investors (and this is not only money but other opportunities, such as the ability to introduce a new product to the market or develop new technologies). For investors, the further fate of the project, its formation, and development, the possibility of making profits are essential.

Business Plan Customized According to Your Investor’s Interests

For investors, the attractiveness of business, honesty, and transparency of its goals, accuracy of calculations are essential. Investors always need specifics, that is, a signed contract or warranty documents, and certainly not a promise. To confirm the capabilities of the enterprise, sometimes they even require documents confirming the existence of agreements with suppliers and customers.

Therefore, before ordering a business plan, carefully study the requirements of a particular investor, consider whether you can “pull” them off. Choose someone who will be interested in your suggestions, study the list of required documentation, and then contact the consulting company. Otherwise, it may be embarrassing.

When ordering a business plan, specify a clear time frame, and quite narrow. Market conditions are constantly changing, and delays can lead to the loss of the investor. Checking information about the competence of the company, which you plan to entrust the preparation of a business plan, also ask about the efficiency – this is important.

Without taking into account all the subtleties, your business plan can fail due to flaws in the details. To prevent this from happening, choose only proven professionals to create your business plan.