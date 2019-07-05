What Can You Make With the Cricut Explore AIR 2? 

With there being hundreds of innovative technological gadgets, it is hard to pick up on all of them. One of the machines that is getting more and more popular with each year, but still hasn’t received mainstream attention, is the Cricut. As a machine that you may have seen in your friend’s house or on a social media advertisement, a Cricut is much like the 3D printer but with a few critical differences.

First, it is much cheaper and easier to use. One social media platform that is swirling with shining examples of Cricut work is Pinterest. Hundreds of vinyl cutter fans enjoy sharing their intricate designs which include t-shirts, iron vinyl, and paper flowers.

Taking a look at the market, there are a few models worthy of their price. But, out of all of them, it has to be the Cricut Explore AIR 2 and Silhouette Cameo 3 that seem to put out the best performance for the price you pay. While the first one does have the ability to go through and work with more materials, the latter is more affordable for those on a tight budget.

In order to help you make your decision, it is best to go ahead and take a look at the difference between the Cricut and the Cameo — an article that gives great insight and explains the pros and cons of both options. Now, it is time to go ahead and review what a machine such as Cricut Explore AIR 2 can make, and whether it really is a smart investment.

The Specifications of Cricut Explore AIR 2

As we mentioned above, the main difference between a 3D printer and a Cricut machine is that the latter prints designs directly onto a chosen material. While this is true, it still doesn’t leave you without options when it comes to printing. By using the accessory slot, the Cricut machine is able to create your wanted design and print it out with ease. When it comes to cartridges it is as simple as checking out the online library that is included and choosing from the given formats.

Talking about the design of the machine itself, it comes in a few colors including mint green, cream, baby blue, and soft pink. It is simple and elegant, and you would never expect that it will provide you with such great cutting power (400g). The highlights of it certainly are the German premium blade and cutting mat without which this product wouldn’t be able to serve its purpose.

When it comes to performance, the updated Cricut Explore AIR 2 is quite incredible, as it can cut designs up to 12 inches wide, including a sticky mat and a precise cutting blade that will ensure exquisite results.

A great thing about it is that you can control it via an iOS or Android device, including both Bluetooth and Wireless manipulation. You have free access to the Cricut Explore AIR 2 app, which includes a number of pre-made designs, while you can always get creative and design one of your own.

Cricut Explore AIR 2: Materials and Designs

So what can you make with the Cricut Explore AIR 2? A variety of different designs cut from over 100 specific materials. Unlike some of its competitors, the German Premium Blade allows this one to go through thicker materials including vinyl iron and wood.

The materials you will get to experiment designs on can be anything from tissue paper, cotton, corkboard, clay, aluminum, foil, leather, faux leather, poster board, adhesive foils, and even cardstocks. The Cricut Explore AIR 2 will allow you to make a profit out of it, by creating great commercial products such as greeting cards.

Using this machine you can make leather bracelets, buntings, Christmas ornaments and even pillows with prints with them. Also, you will need no more than a few clicks for printing things like wall decals, wood signs, and stencils.

It is quite incredible to think that with only one little machine you can set up your own shop that could offer the aforementioned products, as well as convenient items like customized tote bags, felt coasters, vinyl print T-shirts, and even plastic flowers that can be used in bouquets.

Conclusion

Investing in a product such as the Cricut Explore AIR 2 will allow you to turn on your creative mode and have countless hours of fun with all the intricate designs that you can print out. With over 100 choices of different materials, and an endless list of pre-made or self-made prints, it is a product that will change the way you see DIY and allow you to enjoy the process along the way.