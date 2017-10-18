CASCADE ANGELS INVESTS IN TOPBOX

Bend-based collaborative venture fund has now invested $2.5M in 17 companies.

Cascade Angels Fund 2017, LLC has made an investment in Topbox, developers of a cloud-based analytics platform for contact centers.

Topbox’s software reveals the source of friction points in the customer and buyer experience. With an affordable SaaS subscription model, Topbox delivers an effective solution that is accessible to most organizations.

“With the addition of Topbox to our portfolio, Cascade Angels has now invested $2.5M in 17 companies to date,” said Julie Harrelson, CEO of Harrelson Group, Inc., Fund Manager for Cascade Angels.

“Companies are becoming more customer-centric, and they’re seeking better technology to uncover critical insights. As a result, Topbox is in high growth mode. Our ability to expand our software’s functionality, while continuing to onboard new clients is paramount,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO and co-founder, Topbox. “We’re thrilled to have Cascade Angels as a strategic partner at such an important time.”

Cascade Angels Fund is now in its fourth year. The Fund’s mission is to create regional opportunities for investors and businesses to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund is managed by HGI. CEO Julie Harrelson is an entrepreneur, investor and leader in Oregon’s startup community. She was recently named Woman of the Year by the Bend Chamber. Cascade Angels Fund is sponsored by Jones & Roth, Karnopp Petersen LLP, US Bank and Harrelson Group, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Cascade Angels is a professionally managed, investor driven venture fund that creates opportunities for investors and businesses with connections to Central Oregon to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund’s investors include prominent business leaders, excited entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are committed to contributing to a sustainable economy and building Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since 2014, Cascade Angels Fund has invested $2.5M in 17 early stage companies that cumulatively employ over 150 people. www.CascadeAngels.com, Gust.com or www.twitter.com/CascadeAngels.

Topbox’s customer touchpoint intelligence software reveals the source of friction points in the customer and buyer experience across every channel. With a SaaS subscription model, Topbox delivers an elegant solution that aggregates and synthesizes conversations to make omnichannel friction point discovery intuitive and fast. Customers are providing a mountain of feedback to your company. Hear them, with the award winning Topbox solution.

www.topbox.io